2× Super Bowl champion claims George Pickens cannot elevate Dak Prescott's mediocrity until QB lives up to his $240,000,000 contract

Former NFL wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl winner James Jones questioned if the Dallas Cowboys' signing of George Pickens would address their playoff woes. Jones blamed Dak Prescott as the factor, saying that no other weapons are capable of compensating for his playoff limitations.

Jones, a 2011 Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers, played nine years in the league.

He shared his take on "The Facility" show on Wednesday. The Cowboys are sending a third-round pick in 2026 and a 2027 fifth-rounder from Pittsburgh for Pickens and a sixth-round pick in 2027.

"The reason you haven't gotten over the hump is that you have not played well in the biggest games," Jones said. "You have not played well in the playoffs. And even if you have George Pickens, that doesn't mean that you are going to play well. So if you're not pulling the trigger and you're not playing your best football, it does not matter. And in the playoffs, you have not shown us that you could play your best football. So I don't know what can get Dak Prescott over the hump."

Dallas has bet big on Prescott, inking him to a $240 million extension in September. With that kind of investment, the Cowboys have failed to get past the divisional round since Prescott became the starting quarterback. Adding Pickens is another try to surround him with more talent.

A chance for both Dak Prescott and George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

The George Pickens trade caps a major offense rebuild in Dallas, giving Dak Prescott another top-flight target along with CeeDee Lamb.

"The Cowboys are putting its culture at the center of it all, around Prescott's leadership and emphasizing it as the first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer's point of focus," The Athletic published on Wednesday.

This will be especially necessary considering Pickens' past incidents of sideline explosions and social media issues while with Pittsburgh.

Pickens brings impressive production to Dallas despite playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks with the Steelers. In three seasons, he had 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best year was in 2023 when he registered 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns and led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch.

For Pickens, this transition is an opportunity to play behind a consistent quarterback situation for the first time in his NFL career. During his three years with Pittsburgh, he caught passes from Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

The Cowboys' offense now boasts a formidable lineup of weapons. Prescott will have Lamb, Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson to throw to.

