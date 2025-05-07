George Pickens' dad drops 4-word reaction on Cowboys trading for star WR in blockbuster move from Steelers

George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys is one of the major trades in the 2025 offseason, and Pickens’ dad is here for it. Moments after the trade went public, he dropped off a four-word tweet that summed it up:
“YYessir! Let's Get it"
Pickens is headed to Dallas, and the Steelers will get a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 pick swap in exchange. He spent three strong seasons in Pittsburgh, including back-to-back 1,100-yard campaigns.
The 6'3'' WR averaged 16.3 yards per catch and will bring a physical, downfield threat to pair with CeeDee Lamb, who's locked in as Dak Prescott’s go-to guy for now, and Pickens will immediately jump in as the clear No. 2.
Dallas’ WR room is deep, but Pickens’ arrival shakes the pecking order. Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jonathan Mingo now face added competition for reps behind the new star duo.
It’s a bold move by the Dallas front office, especially after skipping on receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Who can replace George Pickens at Steelers?
Pickens is out, and Steelers fans wonder who can fill the WR1 void. The wideout is heading to Jerry Jones' team after three rollercoaster seasons in Pittsburgh.
For Mike Tomlin, the focus shifts to who could step into Pickens' cleats. First on the list is Keenan Allen. The six-time Pro Bowler is still a free agent after a stint with the Bears in 2024. His elite route-running and veteran perspective are all that Steelers HC requires to stabilize a dwindling receiver room with DK Metcalf at the helm.
Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins star, is another name heating the rumor mill. While Miami insists he's not on the block, Hill’s playoff snub and cryptic offseason behavior have raised eyebrows. A Hill-Metcalf combo would terrify the league.
Then there’s Amari Cooper, who is still a free agent. Until now, rumors were churning out for a Cooper-Cowboys reunion, but with Pickens being traded to Dallas, Amari seems a perfect choice for Tomlin’s locker room.
Last but not least is Garrett Wilson. He’s young, hungry, and stuck on a Jets team going nowhere. Wilson could be a long-term solution if Pittsburgh’s front office is willing to gamble a top draft pick.
