George Pickens-Cowboys trade rumors catches more steam after CeeDee Lamb's cryptic post

Wide receiver George Pickens has spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They acquired the ex-Georgia star with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons, Pickens has played 48 regular-season games for the Steelers, catching for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, the rumor mill has been churning that the Steelers are looking to part ways with George Pickens. On Tuesday, NFL insider John Frascella reported that they are working on a deal to trade away the wide receiver. He accompanied the tweet with an animated GIF of his iconic wave and laugh.

"BREAKING: The Pittsbugh Steelers are working on a deal to send WR George Pickens packing," Frascella wrote.

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the teams rumored to be interested in acquiring the wide receiver.

The rumors caught more steam after Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb shared a cryptic post on social media. He shared a GIF of 'The Simpsons' character, Ralph Wiggum, doing a gesture similar to Pickens' wave celebration.

The Cowboys passed up on the opportunity to get a wide receiver in this year's draft. With UDFA signee Treshon Holden their only addition, it makes sense for them to eye another top wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb on the field.

The Steelers revamped their wide receivers room with the addition of D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks. They finalized a five-year extension with him worth $150 million. Thus, reports emerged that George Pickens was unhappy with the move.

Steelers insider shares take on George Pickens' future in Pittsburgh

The wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac believes he won't be offered an extension by the Steelers after his contract ends.

On Saturday's episode of the Rich Eisen show, Dulac said that it might be Pickens' last year playing for the Steelers.

"Very presumptive rumors," Dulac said. "I never expected that to happen. It was never indicated to me that it was going to happen. Now, with that being said, I do not expect him to be here beyond this year. They will not give him a second contract. They have until November if they want to trade him and pick up." (TS-0:55 onwards)

Dulac also said that the Steelers could try to get a second overall pick in the draft for George Pickens, just like they did for Chase Claypool when he was traded to the Bears in 2022.

He added that it could be utilized to revamp their quarterback room, which has been their biggest cause of concern over the past few months, via the 2026 draft.

