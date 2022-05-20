"I owned the Packers" - 2-time Super Bowl champion hits back at Aaron Rodgers' remarks on the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers made it clear last season during a dominant performance at Soldier Field that he owned the Chicago Bears. And it's true. Aaron Rodgers is 22-5 against his NFC North rivals in his career with the Green Bay Packers. Of course, it helps that the Bears hadn't had a consistently good team since 2006, when they appeared in the Super Bowl.

However, there was a time when the Bears owned the Packers. Chicago Bears legend and Super Bowl Shuffle great Jim McMahon appeared on Good Morning Football and spoke about his time with the Bears and his dominance over the Packers.

"It's not surprising. He has owned the Bears. I don't know that he's ever lost to them. When I was with the Bears, I owned the Packers. I think I only lost once to the Packers in all that time. If you play here in Chicago, you've got to be able to beat the Packers. If you don't, you're going to catch a lot of grief."

McMahon wasn't exaggerating. The former Bears gunslinger was 12-1 against the Packers while he was in Chicago. In fact, for many of those seasons during the mid to late eighties, the Packers had a string of season records that looked quite a lot like what the Bears have had during the Rodgers era in Green Bay.

While Rodgers stays in Green Bay, the Bears will find it difficult to regain the McMahon era dominance

Some would say what goes around comes around, but historically, the Bears have rarely strung together multiple winning seasons in a row. They've only been back to the Super Bowl once with Rex Grossman at the helm. That game ended in a 29-17 loss to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the

Thank you 🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise Thank you Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward https://t.co/iQjMbUIHcI

Even with the chaotic offseason that saw nearly every team in the league make changes for the better, the Bears did little in the way of making improvements and lost defensive star Khalil Mack.

The Packers, meanwhile, traded away Davante Adams, and it's unclear who will emerge as the new number one. But with Rodgers under center, Green Bay can never be written off. Their hold over the Bears will undoubtedly continue for the foreseeable future.

But while the Bears don't have another Jim McMahon lying around, they do have Justin Fields. As Fields enters his second year as the Bears' starter, the team is hopeful he can take the next step and lead them back to the playoffs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht