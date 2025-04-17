$200,000,000 worth MLB legend makes feelings known on Jalen Hurts after being punched in the mouth with Super Bowl LVII loss

Jalen Hurts knows what psycho-emotional pain in sports feels like. In college, he was benched during the 2018 national title game that his Alabama Crimson Tide won against Georgia, then he lost Super Bowl LVII 35-38 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He played like a superhuman that night, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 70 yards and 3 TDs - the latter being the most in the event's history.
After the loss, he famously kept a screenshot of himself dejectedly walking off the field as his phone's wallpaper, using it as motivation until he finally clinched the Lombardi Trophy at LIX two months ago.
For former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, it serves as more than an inspirational story of perseverance. Talking about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback on Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World issue, the legendary $200-million worth MLB legend (per Celebrity Net Worth) wrote:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”
Hurts is one of six athletes to make the list. The others are tennis great Serena Williams, multiple-time champion gymnast (and wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens) Simone Biles, women's basketball stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and French swimmer Leon Marchand.
Former Eagles teammate, fellow Super Bowl champion praises Jalen Hurts
Sticking to the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX-winning squad, former pass-rusher Brandon Graham, who retired a month after that game, has nothing but good memories with Jalen Hurts.
Speaking to Kay Adams last week, he praised his "top-five" quarterback who learnt from their past mistakes and worked tirelessly to improve from them:
"He won a Super Bowl, he automatically goes up there. I don't care what team, who did what, all year and all playoffs... All of the little things that you don't think about like clockwork has to go right."
Being one of 25 teams with a returning head coach, the Eagles begin spring camp on April 21.
Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.