Dwayne Haskins Jr. is getting another shot to prove himself in Washington

Dwayne Haskins Jr. has not had the start to his NFL career that he thought he would. The game seems to be too fast for the young quarterback. But despite his struggles, The Washington Football Team will start the second-year quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Dwayne Haskins will start Sunday. Alex Smith has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/mYcMytSTBv — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 18, 2020

Dwayne Haskins Jr. will replace Alex Smith, who is out with an injury that he sustained in Week 14. Haskins Jr. has appeared in five games during the 2020 NFL Season. He is ten yards shy of 1,000 passing yards.

It's safe to say that he is regretting making the comment he made on draft night in 2019. The Washington quarterback was drafted 15th overall, and he vowed to prove every team who passed on him wrong. The young quarterback has yet to back up this statement during his NFL career. Washington is projected to take another quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

Dwayne Haskins Jr. has struggled to produce in the NFL

The Washington Football Team took an inexperienced quarterback with their 15th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins Jr. had only started in one season in college for the Ohio State Buckeyes. That season was a very successful one, but he also had a ton of talent around him.

Haskins Jr. seemed to let the fame get the best of him in his rookie season. He missed the last play of a Washington win to take a selfie with a fan. This decision was widely criticized. Coach Ron Rivera sat down with Haskins Jr. when he signed with Washington. He expressed how he wanted to see the young star's maturity and work ethic grow.

Dwayne Haskins missed the final snap of Washington’s win because he was taking a selfie with fans. Coach Bill Callahan couldn’t find him so he sent Case Keenum to take the knee.



Here’s the photo 🤣



(via @jaimeverduzco) pic.twitter.com/4La3sLIHb8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 25, 2019

Advertisement

Haskins Jr. has the arm talent and the build to be a great NFL quarterback. It just seems like he's struggling to adapt to the speed of the NFL. He sails a lot of his throws, and he's often a sitting duck for pass rushers. In his defense, Washington hasn't put many receiving weapons around him. Haskins Jr. worked hard in the 2020 NFL offseason to improve his frame and his skill set.

Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers

Although Haskins Jr. has put the work in, he has not turned that work into production on the field for Washington. The Seattle Seahawks could be catching a break by facing Haskins Jr., rather than Smith, in Sunday's Game.