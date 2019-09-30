Dwayne Haskins: I've got to remember that it's one play at a time

Dwayne Haskins has promised to take things on a game-by-game basis after coming on to make his Washington Redskins and NFL debut on Sunday.

The Redskins benched veteran Case Keenum in favour of their first-round pick of the 2019 draft during the second quarter against the New York Giants.

Having come on at 14-0 down, the rookie out of Ohio State finished 9-of-17 passing for 107 yards and three interceptions in the 24-3 loss.

"I have to keep getting better, keep working with the receivers, keep working with the offensive line and do all I can to be in a position to win the game," Haskins said.

"You don't ever want to lose. You want to go in the game and win and make plays to win.

"As a young guy, I've got to remember that it's one play at a time and I can't get in there thinking I'm gonna throw 10 touchdowns or whatever the case or scenario may be to win the game. It has to happen organically.

"It was tough because some things weren't going our way and certain things weren't going my way."

Haskins showed promise despite the lopsided loss, including a 14-yard scramble to put Washington on New York's 1-yard line and set up the team's only points.

The struggling Redskins, who have now lost four consecutive games, will move on to Week 5 action and host the Patriots.

"I want to win. We're going to win. Whatever it takes to win, we will do that," Haskins added. "I don't like losing so we're going to change that."