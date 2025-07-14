Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles recaps unique artsy 'date night' with Bears star [PICS]

Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, have been enjoying a fun vacation in Belize. Since last week, the two have been exploring San Pedro, and they updated fans with their holiday memories on social media.

Over the weekend, the couple relished their time at an artsy date night, a glimpse of which Biles shared on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

"Date night 💙," Biles captioned one of the IG stories.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles recaps unique artsy 'date night' with Bears star (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

According to the pictures, she and Owens tried their hand at canvas painting. The Olympic gymnast painted a beautiful beach with waves hitting the shore. Moreover, she also gave a tribute to the Bears safety by including his surname in her painting.

While Biles posted photos of her painting, she didn't share her husband's painting. Instead, she shared a BTS picture of Owens working on his art and a snap of him posing for the camera. She also posted a few photos of the interiors of the restaurant they visited.

Almost a day later, Biles shared an Instagram post, recapping some of her vacation memories with Owens, while expressing her love for Belize. There were a handful of selfies, solo-shot pictures of the couple and multiple random clicks from different timelines of their tropical holidays.

"Belize, I love you," Biles captioned the post.

Jonathan Owens dropped 5-word compliment on Simone Biles' pics

Last week, Simone Biles shared an Instagram post with three pictures. The first and last slides featured photos of Biles showing off her black swimsuit while posing on the bed.

In the second photo, Jonathan Owens sat next to her wife, wearing an "Amiri" T-shirt and shorts. Biles' post invited reactions from fans and the Bears safety.

"You so fine baby wheeewww," Owens commented.

Jonathan Owens dropped compliment on Simone Biles' pics (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

Biles loves posting moments from her daily life on social media. Last month, she shared on Instagram that one of her pet dogs destroyed her luxurious Gia Borghini sandals worth $858.

