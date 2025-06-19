  • home icon
  Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shares pet dog's 'damn proud' moment destroying her $858 Gia Borghini sandals

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shares pet dog's 'damn proud' moment destroying her $858 Gia Borghini sandals

By Shanu Singh
Published Jun 19, 2025 13:21 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, are pet-parents to two French Bulldogs - Rambo and Lilo. Recently, one of their pet dogs achieved a special first milestone, which cost Biles a pair of luxurious sandals.

On Wednesday, Biles updated her story with a picture of her dog playing with his chewy-ball toy. Next to him lay Biles’ beautiful orange-colored Gia Borghini x RHW sandal worth $858, completely chewed off by her pet. According to Biles, it was the first time that her pet chewed one of her shoes.

"He's never chewed on a shoe before. but he seems damn proud about his first,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story.
Simone Biles shares pet dog&#039;s &#039;dam proud&#039; moment destroying her sandals (Image Credit: Biles/IG)
Simone Biles shares pet dog's 'dam proud' moment destroying her sandals (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

Biles loves spending time with her pet dogs. During an interview with Healthline last month, the Olympic gymnast revealed how she adopted Lilo in 2018 and brought Rambo to her house in 2020. According to Biles, the dogs have been her "constant companions ever since."

Biles expressed that she has become accustomed to being around dogs, as she grew up in a family with "multiple German shepherds." Biles expressed that she has always felt dogs have "brought so much life to our [her] family," which is another reason she has immense love for them.

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, credits pet dogs for keeping her 'grounded'

Rambo and Lilo have also been doing a "great job" helping Simone Biles become a better individual. During the interview above, Biles admitted that her pets have played a major role in keeping her "grounded" and providing her "comfort," especially in stressful situations.

"Lilo and Rambo do such a great job of keeping me grounded and bringing me comfort, especially during stressful times. They’re always excited to see me and are always there for me no matter what,” Biles admitted.

Despite all the hardships she faces in the outside world, Biles confessed to being immensely grateful "to have them to come home to every day.”

Talking about home, Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, shifted to their newly built mansion in Texas in April. After giving fans a look at some of the key corners of her property, the Olympic gymnast shared a rare glimpse of a special "dog room" for Rambo and Lilo.

