Patrick Surtain II sends 2-word message for Michael Jordan as ex-Broncos All-Pro links up with $3,500,000,000 worth NBA legend for selfie

Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II shared a memorable moment with NBA legend Michael Jordan, capturing their encounter in a selfie that quickly caught fans’ attention.

On Saturday, Surtain posted the photo to his Instagram story, pairing it with a brief caption that read simply:

“DA 🐐’s.”

The image showed Surtain enjoying a cigar beside Jordan. Since his Hall of Fame playing career concluded, Jordan's business ventures and investments have reportedly built a fortune approaching $3.5 billion, as per Forbes.

The meeting came at a high point in Pat Surtain’s career. This week, he was named a finalist for Best NFL Player at the upcoming ESPY Awards.

The Broncos' defensive back will face off against outstanding performances from Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson, according to multiple reports. The presentation ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday.

Patrick Surtain II targets championship following individual success

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

Patrick Surtain II’s list of accolades continues to grow. He was voted the NFL’s top defensive player for the 2024 season by both the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America. Last year marked his third selection to the Pro Bowl, alongside first-team All-Pro recognition from multiple organizations.

While individual recognition is gratifying, Surtain has emphasized that his true ambition is helping Denver secure another championship. During a summer camp he hosted for young athletes in Colorado, he described how personal milestones fit into a bigger vision.

"There's always something out there to do better," Surtain said in June 30, according to Denver7. "Why not get another one? Why not get more All-Pro [selections], but I think the main goal is to win a Super Bowl at the end of the day. That's why I play the game, to win. That's the end goal for me."

Patrick Surtain II’s football journey began at Alabama, where he anchored the Crimson Tide’s unbeaten run to a national title in 2020 and was recognized as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Denver selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

