  • "We need your prayers again" - Jim Kelly shares heartbreaking health update on daughter Erin's newborn 1 week after Bills legend becomes grandfather

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 14, 2025 04:09 GMT
Jim Kelly shares heartbreaking health update on daughter Erin
Jim Kelly shares heartbreaking health update on daughter Erin's newborn (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@park_bean36)

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly shared a heartbreaking health update on his daughter Erin Kelly’s newborn baby. Last week, the former NFL star’s elder daughter welcomed her first child with her husband, Parker Bean.

On Saturday, Jim Kelly and his wife, Jill, provided an update on the newborn, revealing "unexpected medical complications." However, they didn't share any details about the complication but "promise to share more when the time feels right."

“We need your prayers again. We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again. Please pray for our daughter Erin, her husband Parker, and their precious newborn baby boy. Pray that God would rescue, heal, and restore Baby Bean — in ways only He can," Kelly wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Earlier this month, Jim Kelly’s daughter shared her excitement to welcome her baby, Bean.

"It’s BABY MONTH!!!! So in honor of Baby Bean coming soon we decided to share the most incredible, life-changing moment… when we found out we were having a baby!! We’ve trusted God’s plan and perfect timing every step of the way and we continue to do that as we patiently wait for his arrival," Erin wrote.
The video featured the emotional moment of Erin when she learned about her pregnancy.

Jim Kelly’s daughter, Erin, shares heartwarming moments from "spontaneous photo session"

In an emotional social media post on June 9, Erin Kelly shared a few snaps from her maternity photoshoot with her husband. She posted a black-and-white snap along with a few other pictures and a caption:

"We decided to do a little spontaneous photo session before B.B. is born. 🥹 We went back to the same place where we took our wedding photos. So much has happened in the last 7 years…and nothing more incredible than this!!! The next few weeks will be filled with nesting, resting, and praying every day as we prepare to welcome our son! We love you Baby Bean!!!"
In the first snap, Jim Kelly’s daughter posed with her husband, who gently held her face and kissed her forehead while she cradled her baby bump. The couple donned matching black outfits.

The pictures were captured by Jill Kelly and her young daughter, Camryn Kelly, and Erin’s husband, Parker Bean.

