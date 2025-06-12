“Our little answer to prayer” - Jim Kelly's wife Jill pens heartfelt note for daughter Erin as Bills legend's family awaits first grandchild

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly is preparing to become a grandfather for the first time as his daughter, Erin Kelly, nears her due date. Erin, expecting her first child with husband Parker Bean, could go into labor at any time.

Jill Kelly, Jim's wife, shared an emotional Instagram post on Monday featuring photos from Erin's maternity shoot and a heartfelt message.

“One last Baby Bean bump photo session before we meet him," Jill wrote. "How did the time fly by so fast?! What a gift it has been to watch this season unfold and to cover it all in prayer from the very beginning. So much joy and anticipation!! God has been faithful and good every step of the way!!"

Moving forward in her statement, Jill highlighted her constant support for daughter Erin and son-in-law Parker. Jill emphasized being "so proud of the parents you [Erin and Parker] already are" and how she "can’t wait to meet Baby Bean - our little answer to prayer."

Jim Kelly's daughter Erin revealed having a 'little spontaneous' maternity photoshoot

On Monday, Jim Kelly's daughter Erin posted pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her husband, Parker Bean, on Instagram. Interestingly, in her post, Erin said that the maternity photoshoot was a "little spontaneous."

For her last photoshoot with her baby bump, Erin returned to the venue where her wedding photoshoot took place. Talking about her excitement for the upcoming final "few weeks” of her pregnancy, Erin wrote:

"We decided to do a little spontaneous photo session before B.B. is born. We went back to the same place where we took our wedding photos. So much has happened in the last 7 years…and nothing more incredible than this!!! The next few weeks will be filled with nesting, resting, and praying every day as we prepare to welcome our son!"

Even in retirement, Jim Kelly continues to support the Buffalo Bills in any way he can. Kelly has been quite open about appreciating young talent in the league. When Josh Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award, the quarterback received a heartfelt message from Kelly.

