2021 NFL Draft: Which round does Mel Kiper Jr. project Alabama OL Landon Dickerson to get selected in?

Landon Dickerson is one of the most highly sought-after linemen available in the 2021 NFL draft and for good reason. Dickerson put together a stellar career as the center for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dickerson declared for the NFL draft after spending five years at Bama, a powerhouse college football program known for putting playmakers in the NFL, with many of them ascending to the ranks of the elite.

Dickerson's career was admirable and his film shows a great combination of athleticism and technique, but questions about his health arose after Dickerson tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game. ACL injuries are always season-enders and many NFL players have had to overcome them.

Thankfully, modern medicine makes the surgery straightforward, allowing for a measured and efficient rehabilitation program. Dickerson obviously rehabilitated the knee over the offseason, showing off his durability by doing cartwheels in the background of an interview with Bama QB Mac Jones, another upcoming NFL draftee.

2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. projects Landon Dickerson to go in the second round

Back in February, Mel Kiper Jr. projected Dickerson to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, but as of this week, Kiper's projections have shifted and Dickerson is expected to be a second-round draft pick.

Kiper's reasoning for the second round grade is that Dickerson was injured significantly, stating that if Dickerson had not been injured he likely would've been a first-round pick.

Whether Dickerson is taken in the first or second round of the upcoming NFL draft, the franchise that acquires him will likely have acquired a solid player that they can develop and count on for the foreseeable future.

Landon Dickerson's ACL injury may not be hampering him physically anymore, but the injury continues to damage his NFL draft stock. Mel Kiper Jr. is considered one of the most accurate draft predictors, so it will be exciting to see if this projection comes true.