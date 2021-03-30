2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Alabama QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones joins former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as the most talked-about prospect over the past week.

Jones put on a great show at the Alabama pro day. What made it even more impressive was that he wasn't throwing the football to Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle.

With the 2021 NFL Draft only one month away, let's take a deep dive into Mac Jones' Draft prospect profile.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Mac Jones

-- Height: 6' 2 5/8".

-- Weight: 217 pounds.

-- College: Alabama.

-- Wingspan: 79 1/8".

-- Arm: 32 1/2".

-- Hand size: 9 3/4".

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Mac Jones' Strength

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Since Mac Jones' pro day, he has been rumored to go as high as the third prospect off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mac Jones has shown during his time in Alabama that he can be very patient. He has waited for his turn to be the starting quarterback when he could've transferred elsewhere.

Career passing grade vs the blitz (NFL Draft QBs):



1. Mac Jones - 92.4

2. Trevor Lawrence - 90.1

3. Zach Wilson - 84.7

...

5. Justin Fields - 82.0

...

12. Trey Lance - 75.8 pic.twitter.com/Ley8nGo611 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 29, 2021

Once Mac Jones got his shot, he proved he was worth the wait for the Alabama offense. His patience off the field carries over to his patience in the pocket. One thing that stands out about Mac Jones is that he rarely gets rattled when pressured.

Even though Alabama had one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the country, Mac Jones proved a lot on his pro day. Jones wasn't throwing to Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. He was throwing to back-up wide receivers during his pro day, which really showed his arm talent.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Mac Jones' Weaknesses

Alabama QB Mac Jones

NFL scouts saw good arm strength in Mac Jones, but it's not elite. Mac Jones can run the ball, but he's not a threat like the other top quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft class.

Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson can all take off whenever they want.

Mac Jones is blocking out the noise 📈 pic.twitter.com/3K9hd8PboB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 29, 2021

Like Justin Fields and Trey Lance, NFL scouts fear that the inexperience of Jones could hinder his success at the next level.

Mac Jones has the Joe Burrow feel in this year's NFL Draft. We've seen the success Joe Burrow was able to accomplish in his rookie season with the Bengals. That should make NFL scouts feel better about Jones.

Another knock on Mac Jones is that NFL scouts fear he may not be a big playmaker. There have been talks that Mac Jones is only going to be a game manager at the next level. That is understandable because he has had a lot of talent around him at Alabama.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Mac Jones' Career Passing Stats

-- Completions: 413.

-- Attempts: 556.

-- Completion Percentage: 74.3.

-- Passing Yards: 6,126.

-- Passing Touchdowns: 56.

-- Interceptions: 7.

2021 NFL Draft prospect: Mac Jones' Career Rushing Stats

-- Rushing Attempts: 54.

-- Rushing Yards: 42.

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 2.