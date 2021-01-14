2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: When are the NFL games this weekend?

Each one of the NFL Divisional Round playoff games has the opportunity to mix everything up on the road to the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams will look to win their second road playoff game in a row. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will look to continue his incredible season.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns will look to continue their historic year. If the Browns are able to go into Kansas City and knock off the Chiefs, they could shake up the NFL playoffs as a whole. In Buffalo, the Bills will look to continue their own history-making season when they face the Baltimore Ravens.

Finally, everyone will be Sunday Night Football. In a battle of two legendary quarterbacks, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face Drew Brees and the Saints for the third time this season. If Brady wins, he moves one step closer to his seventh Super Bowl ring. But a victory by Drew Brees gives him the opportunity to win his second ring before he retires.

Which divisional playoff matchup are you looking forward to? #NFLPlayoffs

The NFL playoffs have already been quite exciting, and they're bound to get even more interesting this weekend. These four contests will determine which teams will play in their respective conference championship games.

Here's a look at the 2021 NFL playoff games that will be played this Saturday and Sunday.

NFL Divisional Round: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Kickoff: 4:35 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

How to Watch on Television: FOX

Spread: Packers (-6.5), Rams (+6.5)

Money Line: Packers (-300), Rams (+250)

Against the Spread: Packers (10-6), Rams (10-7)

The matchup is set.



Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers



Saturday, January 16th at 1:35PM PT



The matchup is set.

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Saturday, January 16th at 1:35PM PT

Let's go get this W!

NFL Divisional Round: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Kick off: 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How to Watch on Television: NBC

Spread: Bills (-2.5), Ravens (+2.5)

Money Line: Bills (-145), Ravens (+125)

Against the Spread: Bills (11-6), Ravens (11-6)

These offenses 🔥



📺: #BALvsBUF -- Saturday 8:15PM ET on NBC

These offenses 🔥

📺: #BALvsBUF -- Saturday 8:15PM ET on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

NFL Divisional Round: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 17, 2021

Kick off: 3:05 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How to Watch on Television: CBS

Spread: Chiefs (-10), Browns (+10)

Money Line: Chiefs (-500), Browns (+400)

Against the Spread: Chiefs (7-9), Browns (7-10)

NFL Divisional Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, January 17, 2021

Kick off: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How to Watch on Television: FOX

Spread: Saints (-3), Buccaneers (+3)

Money Line: Saints (-170), Buccaneers (+150)

Against the Spread: Saints (10-7), Buccaneers (9-8)