2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: When are the NFL games this weekend?

Each one of the NFL Divisional Round playoff games has the opportunity to mix everything up on the road to the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams will look to win their second road playoff game in a row. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will look to continue his incredible season.
Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns will look to continue their historic year. If the Browns are able to go into Kansas City and knock off the Chiefs, they could shake up the NFL playoffs as a whole. In Buffalo, the Bills will look to continue their own history-making season when they face the Baltimore Ravens.
Finally, everyone will be Sunday Night Football. In a battle of two legendary quarterbacks, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face Drew Brees and the Saints for the third time this season. If Brady wins, he moves one step closer to his seventh Super Bowl ring. But a victory by Drew Brees gives him the opportunity to win his second ring before he retires.
The NFL playoffs have already been quite exciting, and they're bound to get even more interesting this weekend. These four contests will determine which teams will play in their respective conference championship games.
Here's a look at the 2021 NFL playoff games that will be played this Saturday and Sunday.
NFL Divisional Round: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, January 16, 2021
Kickoff: 4:35 p.m. EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI
How to Watch on Television: FOX
Spread: Packers (-6.5), Rams (+6.5)
Money Line: Packers (-300), Rams (+250)
Against the Spread: Packers (10-6), Rams (10-7)
NFL Divisional Round: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
When: Saturday, January 16, 2021
Kick off: 8:15 p.m. EST
Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
How to Watch on Television: NBC
Spread: Bills (-2.5), Ravens (+2.5)
Money Line: Bills (-145), Ravens (+125)
Against the Spread: Bills (11-6), Ravens (11-6)
NFL Divisional Round: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kick off: 3:05 p.m. EST
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
How to Watch on Television: CBS
Spread: Chiefs (-10), Browns (+10)
Money Line: Chiefs (-500), Browns (+400)
Against the Spread: Chiefs (7-9), Browns (7-10)
NFL Divisional Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kick off: 6:40 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
How to Watch on Television: FOX
Spread: Saints (-3), Buccaneers (+3)
Money Line: Saints (-170), Buccaneers (+150)
Against the Spread: Saints (10-7), Buccaneers (9-8)Published 14 Jan 2021, 07:30 IST