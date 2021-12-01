2022 NFL Draft order after Week 12 is unlike anything we've seen

The 2022 NFL Draft is on the minds of certain NFL teams with their 2021 season having zero hopes of a playoff berth. The college football season is entering bowl season, which starts to shape up how the draft boards are going to look in the offseason. Entering Week 13 of the NFL season usually has three or four teams who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and a few others who need several miracles to make it. The current 2022 NFL Draft order prior to Week 13 is quite intriguing and something that seems to be fresh out of a Madden 22 franchise season.

The Detroit Lions are 0-10-1 and should be a lock to land the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars sit at the bottom of the AFC at 2-9 and won't likely move from the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

But that's not the bizarre part of the 2022 NFL Draft order.

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-8 and have the fourth-worst record, but their first-round pick is owned by the New York Jets from the Jamal Adams trade. The Jets are also 3-8 and currently own the No. 5 pick.

The New York Giants are 4-7, claiming a stake in the No. 6 pick, but they also have the Chicago Bears' first-round pick from a trade in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Bears traded up for Justin Fields. The Bears are also 4-7 and are listed as having the seventh-worst NFL record.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-7 and own the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick after trading down in last year's draft. It just so happens that the Dolphins are also 5-7. The Carolina Panthers wrap up the top ten with a 5-7 record.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano



1. Lions

2. Jaguars

3. Texans

4. Jets

5. Jets

6. Giants

7. Giants

8. Panthers

9. Eagles

10. Eagles



nfl.com/news/2022-nfl-… IF the 2022 @NFL Draft were today (it isn’t), 4 teams would own every pick between 4-10. 👀1. Lions2. Jaguars3. Texans4. Jets5. Jets6. Giants7. Giants8. Panthers9. Eagles10. Eagles IF the 2022 @NFL Draft were today (it isn’t), 4 teams would own every pick between 4-10. 👀1. Lions2. Jaguars3. Texans4. Jets5. Jets6. Giants7. Giants8. Panthers9. Eagles10. Eaglesnfl.com/news/2022-nfl-…

It seems impossible for three teams to have a top-ten NFL draft pick and also own another team's first-round pick, which happens to give them back-to-back picks in the first ten selections. It's even more impossible to think that those three teams pick after one another, meaning only seven teams would have a top-ten pick if the season ended today.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The current NFL draft order could easily move around over the next five weeks, but it would make for an interesting 2022 NFL Draft if three teams end up with back-to-back first-round picks, especially in the top-ten.

Edited by Piyush Bisht