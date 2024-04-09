2024 NFL Draft: Insider lobbies for Patriots to ditch potential Drake Maye pick, trade down with Vikings

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have a date on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft, according to popular consensus. However, at least one analyst wants to see the Patriots trade down, taking themselves out of the running for Maye entirely.

Speaking on "Up and Adams," NFL analyst Robert Mays indicated that the team had too many holes to expect a new quarterback like Drake Maye to solve all of their shortcomings.

"There's just so many holes, they still have a hole at left tackle, they have no pass catchers and this is a team, especially on offense, it's really starting over. ... Just consider a timeline with the Vikings if they were to get 11, 23 and a first-round pick next year, just to start."

He continued, claiming that the Patriots are aware, at least deep down, that they're starting from scratch.

"That is a great place to begin any sort of rebuild and if the Patriots are being honest with themselves, that's where they are right now."

If such a trade were to take place, it is thought Drake Maye might benefit more than anyone in getting the ability to throw passes at Justin Jefferson instead of the 2024 Patriots receiving corps.

Justin Jefferson separates Vikings from Patriots as wait continues for Drake Maye

Drake Maye at Duke v North Carolina

To many reading Robert Mays' words, considering the New England Patriots as a rebuilding team needing to trade down and the Vikings as a trade-up team might seem like a double standard. However, a look at both situations reveals why many believe it might make sense for the Vikings to be the aggressors over the Patriots.

The Patriots are starting over at quarterback, head coach, and general manager, at a bare minimum. The Minnesota Vikings meanwhile, lost Kirk Cousins this offseason. Some look at that alone as grounds for a fresh start, however, the Vikings are still intact in most other areas.

The biggest areas where the Vikings are ahead of the Patriots in a rebuild are at head coach, general manager, and wide receiver. The Patriots are settling in on their overall direction as a franchise at every major foundation. Meanwhile, the Vikings will continue with head coach Kevin O'Connell, general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah, and perhaps above all, Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson serves as a key piece to build around and has proven an ability to produce as well as any receiver in the league. As such, many believe the Vikings need a sense of urgency over the Patriots, who are just three months into the post-Bill Belichick era.