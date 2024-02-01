2024 NFL Draft prospects: NFL insider keeping close eye on Jerry Rice's son Brenden, Ed McCaffrey's son Luke (EXCLUSIVE)

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than three months away things have started to shape for the prospects. Two exciting players who will be entering the league next season are Jerry Rice's son Brenden Rice and Ed McCaffrey's son Luke McCaffrey.

Both Brenden and Luke are coming off their best seasons in college and there is a lot of buzz around them. Since both of their fathers' are NFL legends, there will be expectations on them and one NFL insider is already looking forward to seeing them play in the league.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Ian Van Roy, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said this about Rice and McCaffrey:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Two guys who are interesting to me are the two sons of former NFL WRs: Brenden Rice, who had a big season last year, 12 TDs at USC. He’s a really fun guy to talk to, watches his dad’s tapes, I think he’s trying to take away in terms of how Jerry would sell routes. Luke McCaffrey too, Ed’s son. Former quarterback, switches to receiver and he put up numbers.”

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

According to projections, Rice and McCaffrey are expected to be drafted somewhere between the third and fifth rounds. However, if they continue to impress at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and their Pro Days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, they have the potential to improve their draft stock.

Expand Tweet

Brenden Rice and Luke McCaffrey's college careers

Brenden Rice: UCLA v USC

Brenden Rice started off his collegiate career at Colorado but later transferred to USC and played two years with Caleb Williams as his quarterback. In four years at college, the 6'3 wide receiver had 111 receptions for 1821 yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 games.

In his last year at USC, he played 12 games and had 45 receptions for 791 yards. He averaged an impressive 17.6 yards per reception while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Also Read: 5 NFL father-son duos to win a Super Bowl

As for Luke McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey's brother started off his career in college as a quarterback at Nebraska but later transferred to Rice and switched to wide receiver.

In his last year at college, he found immense success as he had 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He also rushed for 117 yards on 15 carries and showed that he can be a dual-threat like his brother.

Expand Tweet

Struggling with DFS picks? Fire up our Lineup Optimizer to lock your picks for Championship Sunday