2024 NFL Draft rumors: Commanders wavering on Jayden Daniels, host Michael Penix Jr. after impressive Pro Day

Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy over fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. However, Penix Jr. has met with several teams after his Pro Day at Washington that were once expected to be interested in drafting Daniels.

Bleacher Report's NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday afternoon that after the quarterback's Pro Day last week, he immediately met with some NFL teams. He also has a meeting with the Washington Commanders.

This is an interesting development, as the Washington Commanders have been rumored to be all-in when it comes to drafting Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick.

Michael Penix Jr.’s draft projection explored

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the rumors around the draftees are growing. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is one quarterback whose draft stock has fluctuated since the conclusion of the 2023 College Football season.

NFL Draft specialist Tony Pauline recently did an NFL Mock Draft for the first 200 selections. Pauline's mock draft believes that Penix is the 42nd-best pick. That would make the quarterback out of Washington about an early to mid-round pick in the second round on Day 2.

The 42nd pick is currently held by the Houston Texans, a pick they received from the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Penix Jr.’s top 30 visits listed so far

The National Football League allows teams to make 30 pre-draft visits to prospects, called "top 30 visits." Typically, NFL teams use these visits to learn more about players they are interested in and may have questions about.

Michael Penix Jr. had dinner with the New York Giants following his Pro Day. The Giants' coaching staff decided to skip UNC's Drake Maye's Pro Day to witness Penix Jr. The next day, he had a private workout with the Minnesota Vikings, who were in desperate need of a starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins left.

The 6'3" quarterback has already had Top 30 visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers who have added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to their quarterback room this offseason. He is also scheduled to have Top 30 visits with the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons soon.