2024 NFL Draft rumors: Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman asserts team 'has no choice' but to trade up to acquire JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings are fully expected to seek their next quarterback during the 2024 NFL draft. They shockingly parted ways with quarterback Kirk Cousins during the 2024 NFL free agency period and have only signed Sam Darnold as a potential replacement.

Darnold has been serving as a backup in recent years after a failed run as a starter, so most would assume that the Vikings are in the market for a rookie quarterback. They currently own the 11th and 25th overall picks in the first round of the draft this year, so they may have the opportunity to grab one.

According to their former general manager, Rick Spielman, they will be more aggressive in their pursuit of specifically targeting Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy. There is a decent chance he will be there at 11 when Minnesota is on the clock, but Spielman said on a CBS Sports podcast that he expects his former team to trade up.

"They're going to have to give up both of those picks and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital," Spielman said. "I think J.J. McCarthy will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don't have a choice."

After losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings' outlook this year is questionable, at best. Without a legitimate starting quarterback, it's extremely difficult to compete for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

It's hard to imagine Sam Darnold being a realistic option for them going forward, so the 2024 NFL draft is the most likely scenario for them to find their next starter. According to Rick Spielman, J.J. McCarthy is their guy, but they may have some decisions to make on draft day.

Vikings' QB options in 2024 NFL draft

J.J. McCarthy

Most around the league are assuming that the top three teams in the 2024 NFL draft will target a quarterback. Caleb Williams is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall pick, and most mock drafts predict Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye to round out the top three.

Several draft rankings have J.J. McCarthy as the fourth-best quarterback prospect, so if the Minnesota Vikings want him as their starter, they may need to trade up from 11th to get him, as Rick Spielman recently explained. If McCarthy is selected by a different team, their next-best options are likely to be Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. when they are on the clock on draft day.