2025 NFL Draft: Analyst believes Cowboys will pull Ashton Jeanty trick as distraction after whiffing on top HC candidates

The Dallas Cowboys are at an interesting point in their history as they failed to make the playoffs and are searching for a new coach after not agreeing to an extension with Mike McCarthy.

One of the team's biggest needs in the 2025 NFL draft is at the running back position. There is a belief that they are interested in Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, as Fox Sports' David Helmen speculated.

Helman thinks this could be used as a distraction from other issues the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with throughout their roster. Adding a big name like the runner-up to the 2024 Heisman Trophy will certainly distract a portion of the fanbase due to the name value of Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty had a massive season as he finished with 374 rushing attempts for 2,601 yards (7.0 yards per carry) with 29 rushing touchdowns. He did so while adding receptions for 138 yards (6.0 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys hold the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have to figure out what positions they want to address with a rookie.

What other positions do the Dallas Cowboys need to address this offseason?

The Dallas Cowboys need to drastically improve their roster. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are the two NFC Championship Game teams presently and the Cowboys could continue to struggle without significant improvements.

It is known, after the team released Ezekiel Elliott, that the running back room needs some addressing, but there are more needs for the team.

One of the glaring insufficiencies is the offensive line as both left tackle Chuma Edoga and right guard Zack Martin are free agents. This current offensive line is going to struggle to get consistency.

Adding a solid left tackle to protect Dak Prescott's blind side is going to be critical for the success of the offense and help whichever coach joins the Dallas Cowboys to be successful right away.

