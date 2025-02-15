2025 NFL Draft: Ex-All-Pro linebacker spells out "the worst thing" that could happen to Travis Hunter

With the Super Bowl done and dusted, the draft order is officially set for April. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears round up the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft.

On most draft boards, Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is expected to be off the board in the top five selections, with his dual-threat talents appealing to most draft analysts. However, several former players and analysts have also served Hunter a word of caution over playing both defensive back and wide receiver when he makes it to the NFL.

Former Washington All-Pro linebacker LeVar Arrington joined that chorus, serving Hunter a reality check with the 2025 NFL draft two months away.

"That’s just not going to happen. That’s the reality of it," Arrington said on Fox Sports Radio. "It would take Deion Sanders coaching at the pro level for him to be a true two-way player to get that opportunity. That’s just not how it works.

"The worst thing that could possibly happen to a Travis Hunter is he not settle into what his home position is. You can use him on the other side of the ball but if you try to muddy those waters, I don’t think that that’s good for his development to have true success at the next level."

What position will Travis Hunter end up playing in the NFL?

Before the draft, Hunter will have to suit up at the NFL scouting combine later this month to showcase his skill set. At the combine, Hunter has been listed as a defensive back.

Hunter, considered one of the greatest two-way college prospects in recent history, was named a first-team cornerback, first-team all-purpose player and second-team receiver in the Associated Press All-America team. As a DB, Hunter finished the 2024 College Football season with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 36 tackles.

At Colorado, Deion Sanders took Hunter under his wing and has made it clear Hunter has the goods to play both WR and DB in the NFL. Sanders, of course, also played both DB and WR, finishing his career with 36 receptions for 475 yards and a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert, Tony Pauline, sees Hunter landing with the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall, primarily as a receiver.

