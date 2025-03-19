  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • 2025 NFL draft will be “four-quarterback” draft with Jaxson Dart supplanting one of top two QBs, NFL analyst argues

2025 NFL draft will be “four-quarterback” draft with Jaxson Dart supplanting one of top two QBs, NFL analyst argues

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 19, 2025 19:17 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn Jaxson Dart

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg predicted the 2025 NFL draft will feature four first-round quarterbacks. He also predicted that Jaxson Dart would potentially leapfrog one of the top prospects.

Ad

Greenberg shared his prediction during ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday. He spoke alongside Jason McCourty, Harry Douglas and Louis Riddick while discussing draft prospects and NFL free agency developments.

"We will have four quarterbacks drafted that night," Greenberg said (Timestamp: 0:26). "The two that everybody knows, Jaxson Dart, who Mel is suddenly mocking in the Top 10. And I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility he winds up the second quarterback taken.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
And then I believe... Tyler Shough, the kid from Louisville, who people, including you, Louis, I know, are starting to really like he has someone trades back into the end of the first round to take him written all over him. So, I'm making the case that we're going to have four quarterbacks in round one this year."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

This prediction follows Mel Kiper Jr.'s mock draft on Tuesday, which projected Dart going ninth to the New Orleans Saints. Kiper suggested that new coach Kellen Moore might want to develop Dart behind Derek Carr.

Jaxson Dart's rising draft prospects challenging the status quo

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Louis Riddick highlighted two quarterbacks gaining momentum: Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough from NC State. Riddick emphasized their potential after seeing them play and speaking with them.

Ad
"Tyler Shough is the one," Riddick said. "This is the one to pay attention to. His injury history going back to Oregon and Texas Tech really are freak types of injuries. ... This cat can throw the rock, though. And he's 6'4", 230 pounds, and he ran 4.6 at the combine."

Dart's college performance supports this buzz. He threw for 4,279 yards and rushed for 655 more at Ole Miss last season. His accuracy in Lane Kiffin's run-pass option offense and dual-threat capability have impressed scouts.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper continues to rank Shedeur Sanders above Cam Ward despite shifting industry opinions:

"I've had him [Shedeur] number one, QB1 all along, really, since last year," Kiper said on "First Take." "He was 11 of 13 games at 70% [completion] or higher. He never completed less than 60% of his passes in a game."

Dart's emergence as a potential top-10 pick and Shough's rising stock suggest the 2025 quarterback class may be deeper than initially predicted.

Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी