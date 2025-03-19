2025 NFL draft will be “four-quarterback” draft with Jaxson Dart supplanting one of top two QBs, NFL analyst argues

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg predicted the 2025 NFL draft will feature four first-round quarterbacks. He also predicted that Jaxson Dart would potentially leapfrog one of the top prospects.

Greenberg shared his prediction during ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday. He spoke alongside Jason McCourty, Harry Douglas and Louis Riddick while discussing draft prospects and NFL free agency developments.

"We will have four quarterbacks drafted that night," Greenberg said (Timestamp: 0:26). "The two that everybody knows, Jaxson Dart, who Mel is suddenly mocking in the Top 10. And I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility he winds up the second quarterback taken.

And then I believe... Tyler Shough, the kid from Louisville, who people, including you, Louis, I know, are starting to really like he has someone trades back into the end of the first round to take him written all over him. So, I'm making the case that we're going to have four quarterbacks in round one this year."

This prediction follows Mel Kiper Jr.'s mock draft on Tuesday, which projected Dart going ninth to the New Orleans Saints. Kiper suggested that new coach Kellen Moore might want to develop Dart behind Derek Carr.

Jaxson Dart's rising draft prospects challenging the status quo

Louis Riddick highlighted two quarterbacks gaining momentum: Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough from NC State. Riddick emphasized their potential after seeing them play and speaking with them.

"Tyler Shough is the one," Riddick said. "This is the one to pay attention to. His injury history going back to Oregon and Texas Tech really are freak types of injuries. ... This cat can throw the rock, though. And he's 6'4", 230 pounds, and he ran 4.6 at the combine."

Dart's college performance supports this buzz. He threw for 4,279 yards and rushed for 655 more at Ole Miss last season. His accuracy in Lane Kiffin's run-pass option offense and dual-threat capability have impressed scouts.

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper continues to rank Shedeur Sanders above Cam Ward despite shifting industry opinions:

"I've had him [Shedeur] number one, QB1 all along, really, since last year," Kiper said on "First Take." "He was 11 of 13 games at 70% [completion] or higher. He never completed less than 60% of his passes in a game."

Dart's emergence as a potential top-10 pick and Shough's rising stock suggest the 2025 quarterback class may be deeper than initially predicted.

