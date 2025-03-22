2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chad Reuter projects Seahawks to pair Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Tetairoa McMillan

The Seattle Seahawks' roster overhaul will likely continue in the 2025 NFL draft, with Tetairoa McMillan named as a potential target. After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks could turn their attention to McMillan.

The wide receiver room suffered major changes this offseason. Still, draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote on NFL.com on Friday that adding McMillan would be the cherry on top of a group position that already has Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

"McMillan joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and free-agent acquisitions Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to stretch defenses horizontally and vertically," Reuter wrote.

The Seahawks would use the No. 18 overall pick to select the Arizona junior wide receiver. McMillan is considered, outside of Travis Hunter, the best wide receiver of this class by many. Reuter's latest mock draft has him as the first wire receiver selected after Hunter.

This isn't the first time the Seahawks were linked with McMillan. ESPN analyst Matt Miller also sees the wide receiver going to Lumen Field this spring. With Smith-Njigba and Kupp, the Seahawks appear to be in a good position to provide brand-new quarterback Sam Darnold with good weapons to work with, but McMillan could add more firepower to the revamped Seahawks offense.

Tetairoa McMillan linked with AFC West team in 2025 NFL draft

Tetairoa McMillan has been linked with West division teams this week. Before Reuter and Miller placed him on the Seahawks, Mel Kiper suggested the Denver Broncos should make a move for the pass-catcher.

After suggesting they should go for Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton if they're still available at No. 18, Kiper said McMillan would be a solid alternative for Sean Payton's team.

"McMillan would give Nix a sure-handed jump-ball artist who uses his great body control and physicality to make tough catches. ... Pairing him with Courtland Sutton and new tight end Evan Engram would give opponents some game-planning nightmares," Kiper wrote on ESPN.com.

McMillan still has work to do to unlock his potential, but he'll likely have plenty of opportunities to shine around the league, whether in Seattle, Denver or somewhere else.

