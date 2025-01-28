2025 Super Bowl: How Patrick Mahomes could add to $50,000,000 salary in New Orleans

Patrick Mahomes could add $1.25 million to his already monstrous $50 million salary through the Super Bowl next month.

According to Spotrac on X, Mahomes could get a $1.25 million bonus for playing in the big game if he takes at least 50 percent of the snaps and the Chiefs win.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to make NFL history

While Mahomes likely isn't worried about an extra $1.25 million, the Chiefs signal-caller is more likely to be focused on leading his team to NFL history. If the Chiefs do manage to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they'll become the first team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls in a row.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl, while the year prior, the Chiefs beat the Eagles. If Kansas City can again defeat Philadelphia in the rematch, they'll forever be etched in league history as, perhaps, the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.

Of course, they'll have quite the task ahead of them in the form of a very formidable Eagles team. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and an MVP-caliber season from running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles are going to give the Chiefs defense everything they can handle.

Hurts himself certainly has a lot to prove. This will be the quarterback's second-ever Super Bowl appearance after coming up short against Mahomes in 2023. He's looking to capture the first Lombardi Trophy of his career, as he wasn't with the Eagles when they won the Super Bowl back in 2018.

One cause for concern heading into the Super Bowl for Hurts could be that he has been dealing with a knee injury in the playoffs. Initial reports, of late, indicate that his recovery is going fine and he should be good to go for the big game. However, it's certainly a cause for concern as the Chiefs will certainly be mindful of this going into the game.

One thing NFL fans can count on, however, is that these two teams are poised to put on another absolute classic when they go head-to-head next month.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

