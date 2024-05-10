2x Super Bowl champ claims Anthony Edwards could rack up Justin Jefferson numbers in NFL-NBA beef

In the past few days, there has been an ongoing debate between former NFL and NBA players about which players could switch sports and still play at the elite level. It all started when Austin Rivers claimed that 30 NBA players could easily play in the NFL, but it will be tough to find 30 NFL players who could play in the NBA. Rivers faced a lot of backlash for it, as ex-football players like J.J. Watt and James Jones clapped back at him.

Rich Eisen recently asked Chris Long, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, about his opinions on the same topic. Long claimed that there are a handful of NBA players who could potentially play in the NFL. He brought up the name of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards and said that he could be a great wide receiver. He said:

“I think there’s a list of maybe 7-8 guys that I would put on my NFL watch list. Anthony Edwards is number one, I think he could play wide receiver and go for 1,000 yards next year. I think he’s a rare athlete, he’s a special athlete."

"Russell Westbrook would be one. I’m trying to make a decision on Josh Hart, on OG Anunoby. The guy named Precious on the Knicks.”

Russell Westbrook's name has always been brought up in such discussions, as the general consensus is that the former NBA MVP's athleticism would translate into the NFL.

Long mentioned Josh Hart's name because the New York Knicks star also has great athleticism and makes hustle plays throughout the game. He also has the endurance to train for football, which is evident by the number of minutes he has played for the Knicks this year.

Anthony Edwards could have played in the NFL

Anthony Edwards: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, there were concerns about Anthony Edwards' love for the game of basketball. It was reported that the Georgia product always loved football more than basketball, which is why he wasn't as hyped about coming into the NBA as he is now.

Edwards was a star athlete in multiple sports and could have potentially made the NFL if he stuck to playing football. He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and played football until high school before he completely devoted his time to basketball.

As evident by his game in the NBA, Edwards' athleticism is off the charts, and he is always lauded for his mentality. He is the type of athlete who could excel at anything he wants because of his work ethic. Chris Long mentioned that Edwards could have been a prolific wide receiver in the NFL, and it would be fair to say that not many would disagree with the two-time Super Bowl champion's opinion.

The city of Minnesota has two great stars: Justin Jefferson and Anthony Edwards. The fans will hope that both of them finish off their careers in Minnesota, as they have the potential to finish as one of the best players to ever play their respective sports.

