3 days after Deion Sanders slammed Jaguars, Liam Coen gives clear verdict on Travis Hunter's future

Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that his staff must refine how it’s managing rookie Travis Hunter. This is just days after Deion Sanders voiced frustration over the Jaguars’ approach with their No. 2 pick.

Sanders, who coached Hunter at Jackson State and Colorado, had used his “New Heights” podcast appearance on Monday to say the franchise isn’t maximizing Hunter’s two-way skill set.

Coen, who is in his first season running the Jaguars, addressed the issue during a press conference on Thursday.

"I do think we, as coaches, can help him more," Coen said. "I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game in terms of just man, like, alright, how can we help you and [where can we] put you, because what is he learning? It's a lot."

Sanders based his critique on what he had witnessed in college, where Hunter was managed but still played heavy weekend workloads. The Hall of Famer said Jacksonville should be more intentional about how it deploys the rookie to get the most out of him over a full season.

Sanders coached Hunter through three dominant college seasons, watching him pile up 2,039 total yards, 48 tackles and 21 touchdowns in just 22 games.

Liam Coen scales down Travis Hunter’s workload to build confidence

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Rather than accelerate Travis Hunter’s assignments, Liam Coen opted to narrow his responsibilities while he learns both playbooks. Through three games, Hunter has caught 10 passes for 76 yards: two moving the chains. He played 59 percent of offensive snaps and 47 percent on defense, registering nine tackles and a pass defensed.

"I don't think it's fair right now to say, 'Hey dude, go learn Z [receiver], and X, and 12, and this and that," Coen said. "It's like, man, we've got to make sure he can really go and execute what we're asking him to do first and foremost, which is play F and play corner."

Travis Hunter’s latest outing against Houston underscored the balancing act. He was targeted just once, turning a short pass from Trevor Lawrence into a 21-yard gain, while logging more defensive than offensive snaps for the first time.

Advanced metrics from Pro Football Network showed a mixed day: a 61.1 offensive grade and a 116.7 passer rating allowed on four targets in coverage. His 58.5 coverage mark ranked last among Jaguars cornerbacks that week.

Jacksonville has opened the season 2-1, giving the team flexibility to slow-roll the rookie’s workload without sacrificing wins. Coen signaled that Hunter’s offensive and defensive usage will expand gradually as he absorbs more of the system.

