3 days after Jaire Alexander signing, analyst reveals two NFL franchises that Ravens beat for ex-Packers CB

Lamar Jackson asked for Jaire Alexander, and the Ravens listened loud and clear. Three days after Baltimore signed the former Packers cornerback, details emerged about how they beat out two NFL franchises for his services

NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler dropped the inside scoop on "SportsCenter."

"Jaire Alexander, big signing midweek," Fowler said on Saturday. "Here's how it all went down, Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens, was in on this back in March even, flirting with a trade possibilities. When he became available, they made a quick call.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jaire agreed to visit the team, but didn't make any sort of commitment until he was on site, and he just had great chemistry with everybody. They were heavily recruiting him. Falcons, he was considering, Miami Dolphins, he was also considering, but Baltimore had the clear edge throughout that process."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

“Go get him, Eric,” Jackson urged Ravens general Eric DeCosta after minicamp, and the front office executive delivered. Alexander inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, and was on DeCosta’s radar since March.

The cherry on top is Jackson and Alexander going way back, as the duo played together at Louisville from 2015-2017. They’re reunited in Baltimore, ready to lead a stacked Ravens roster to Super Bowl glory.

Also read: "I hit him up" - Lamar Jackson urges Ravens to poach Jaire Alexander as CB looks for new home

3x Super Bowl shares clear goal for Lamar Jackson after Jaire Alexander signing

Jaire Alexander joined the Ravens, and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe already has a message for him and Lamar Jackson. The three-time Super Bowl winner laid it out: Baltimore’s defense is officially loaded, and now it's time for Lamar to deliver in the postseason.

“Jaire, if he can stay healthy, I like this move,” Sharpe said on Thursday, via "Nightcap." “Now Lamar is going to have to do it. I just need to be Lamar, to be Lamar in the postseason that we see in the regular season. That's it.”

Alexander landed in Baltimore after the Packers cut ties following two injury-plagued years. However, when healthy, he's elite — an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022. He will line up alongside a talented Ravens secondary featuring Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

Also read: "Lamar Jackson got his wish no way": NFL fans react to Jaire Alexander signing $6,000,000 deal with Ravens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.