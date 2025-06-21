3 days after Jaire Alexander signing, analyst reveals two NFL franchises that Ravens beat for ex-Packers CB

Lamar Jackson asked for Jaire Alexander, and the Ravens listened loud and clear. Three days after Baltimore signed the former Packers cornerback, details emerged about how they beat out two NFL franchises for his services
NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler dropped the inside scoop on "SportsCenter."
"Jaire Alexander, big signing midweek," Fowler said on Saturday. "Here's how it all went down, Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens, was in on this back in March even, flirting with a trade possibilities. When he became available, they made a quick call.
"Jaire agreed to visit the team, but didn't make any sort of commitment until he was on site, and he just had great chemistry with everybody. They were heavily recruiting him. Falcons, he was considering, Miami Dolphins, he was also considering, but Baltimore had the clear edge throughout that process."
“Go get him, Eric,” Jackson urged Ravens general Eric DeCosta after minicamp, and the front office executive delivered. Alexander inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, and was on DeCosta’s radar since March.
The cherry on top is Jackson and Alexander going way back, as the duo played together at Louisville from 2015-2017. They’re reunited in Baltimore, ready to lead a stacked Ravens roster to Super Bowl glory.
3x Super Bowl shares clear goal for Lamar Jackson after Jaire Alexander signing
Jaire Alexander joined the Ravens, and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe already has a message for him and Lamar Jackson. The three-time Super Bowl winner laid it out: Baltimore’s defense is officially loaded, and now it's time for Lamar to deliver in the postseason.
“Jaire, if he can stay healthy, I like this move,” Sharpe said on Thursday, via "Nightcap." “Now Lamar is going to have to do it. I just need to be Lamar, to be Lamar in the postseason that we see in the regular season. That's it.”
Alexander landed in Baltimore after the Packers cut ties following two injury-plagued years. However, when healthy, he's elite — an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022. He will line up alongside a talented Ravens secondary featuring Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.
