  3 months after Taylor Rooks' departure, Joy Taylor wishes ex-podcast host on her surprise NYC wedding

3 months after Taylor Rooks' departure, Joy Taylor wishes ex-podcast host on her surprise NYC wedding

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:49 GMT
Taylor Rook
Taylor Rook and Joy Taylor (Image Source: Getty)

Joy Taylor shared a heartfelt message celebrating Taylor Rooks’ wedding. The NBA journalist tied the knot with Shane Fowler in an intimate ceremony in New York, which had not been publicly announced. On Thursday, Rooks shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram.

Rooks posted a snap posing with her husband on the red carpet, wearing an off-shoulder white gown. She also shared photos of her friends attending the wedding, along with a few pictures with her family members. Joy Taylor also attended the ceremony as one of the bridesmaids.

Taylor shared her best wishes for Rooks in the comments section of the post:

"The most amazing night. The speeches will never be topped. ❤️ Love you forever!"
Joy Taylor wishes ex-podcast host on her surprise NYC wedding/@taylorrooks
Joy Taylor wishes ex-podcast host on her surprise NYC wedding/@taylorrooks

NFL stars also celebrated Rooks' wedding. Odell Beckham Jr. wrote:

"Wait wtffffff"
Odell Beckham Jr. comment @taylorrooks
Odell Beckham Jr. comment @taylorrooks

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna, sent a sweet message to her.

Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks were the hosts of the "Two Personal" podcast; however, three months ago, Rooks left the show. Last month, during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Taylor opened up about Rooks leaving the show:

"Taylor is a very, very busy woman. That’s all it is. She has Amazon, Thursday Night Football, she’s now doing the NBA with them. She has her show. It’s a big commitment to do a podcast as well.
"So we had long conversations about how we were going to make it work, but she has — a good thing, the best in the business, booked and busy — but she just has too much on her plate.”

Joy Taylor shares a glimpse of Taylor Rooks’ wedding ceremony

Joy Taylor posted a few snaps of Taylor Rooks’ wedding on her Instagram account. She shared several pictures and also wrote a heartfelt caption congratulating her:

"Celebrating @taylorrooks and Shane 🖤 The speeches at this wedding will never be topped. Such an honor to be in presence of such a special love. The perfect night! Love you sis!"

In the first photo of the post, Taylor shared a black-and-white picture of the bridesmaids. All of them tightly hugged the bride, who closed her eyes. Joy Taylor wore a black bodycon dress for the ceremony.

