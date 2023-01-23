Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made a name in the broadcasting space following his retirement from the NFL. He is tied with Troy Aikman as the highest-paid sports announcer in the world.

Although Romo earns around $17 million a year from CBS Sports, he has recently faced a lot of scrutiny from fans for his lack of knowledge.

In this season's playoffs, Romo has heaped a lot of praise on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and fans didn't like it.

There have also been instances where the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made strange statements regarding the plays and fans were having none of it.

Here are three reasons why fans are growing frustrated with Romo:

#1. Lack of knowledge about schemes of teams

As per a report, Tony Romo, despite earning $17 million per year, hasn't been studying the schemes of the teams he's covering on television.

Ollie Connolly @OllieConnolly Does it matter if a $17 million a year analyst is bullshitting his way through coverage if the audience doesn't notice? The @Stugotz790 is strong in Romo Does it matter if a $17 million a year analyst is bullshitting his way through coverage if the audience doesn't notice? The @Stugotz790 is strong in Romo https://t.co/fc64dTYsnF

He was seen guessing the plays of teams, and avid football fans were quick to catch that. Some believe that Romo thinks that he knows more about football than anyone else, which is why he doesn't hesitate to make questionable statements about the game.

#2. Favoritism for Josh Allen

Despite Josh Allen not performing at the level that he is used to, Romo didn't back away from praising him throughout the playoffs. He labeled him as "Mr. January" and "Superman," yet the Bills quarterback hasn't played well in the postseason this campaign.

Official #ChiefsKingdom Mom @TheReal_JLW Tony Romo: This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January!!!



My husband: Well, I guess that nickname makes sense because Allen has never played in February. Tony Romo: This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January!!!My husband: Well, I guess that nickname makes sense because Allen has never played in February.

Fans got annoyed a lot by the fact that Romo was praising Allen while the other quarterbacks were playing better. Last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a testament to that.

#3. Tony Romo doesn't always make sense during games

Quite often this season, Romo said things that didn't make sense. It can happen with any TV announcer, but with Romo, it has become something of a habit. Here are some examples:

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing "It's a perfectly thrown ball, but it's a little wide."- Tony Romo, expanding the meaning of "perfectly". "It's a perfectly thrown ball, but it's a little wide."- Tony Romo, expanding the meaning of "perfectly". https://t.co/D6aDAPNJdt

Joe Flint @JBFlint Someone tell Tony Romo that pretty much everyone but him knew the Bengals are a very good team. Someone tell Tony Romo that pretty much everyone but him knew the Bengals are a very good team.

Andy Nesbitt @anezbitt Tony Romo calling the play clock the shot clock 🤷🏻‍♂️ Tony Romo calling the play clock the shot clock 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/xOFiJvBQ7N

Although Tony Romo does say many good things while covering games, these sorts of things get noticed. Moreover, if the former Cowboys quarterback decides to show favoritism for a player or team on national TV, their performances need to warrant it. Otherwise, he is bound to face criticism from many on social media.

