It's hard to find a player in the NFL who divides opinion like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Being the face of a franchise that is perhaps the biggest sporting organization on the planet comes with a lot of push back.

For many fans, Prescott is the reason why Dallas will never win a Super Bowl. Now, Google AI has given three reasons why Dallas can't win the Super Bowl.

According to Bard, these are the three reasons Dak Prescott's Cowboys can't win the Super Bowl:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Factor #1:

Bard states that Prescott has a strong arm, which is kind of true. However, when lined up against some of the better quarterback's in the NFL, Dak Prescott's are good, but not great.

Google Bard writes:

"Dak Prescott is a talented quarterback who has the potential to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys. He has a strong arm, is accurate, and is mobile. He has also shown the ability to make plays under pressure. However, there are some factors that could prevent him from winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys."

The next one is making plays under pressure. If the last two playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers have shown us anything, it's that Dak Prescott has struggled when it is all on the line.

During the regular season, Dak Prescott has shown his ability, but when the lights are at their brightest, sometimes he comes up short.

Factor #2:

Google Bard writes:

"One factor is the Cowboys' defense. The Cowboys have not had a good defense in recent years. In 2022, they ranked 28th in the NFL in points allowed. If the Cowboys want to win a Super Bowl, they will need to improve their defense."

Now this one is laughable. Bard has clearly dropped the ball as the Dallas defense has been one of the better units in the NFL.

Dan Quinn's unit ranked seventh in points allowed per game in 2021 (21.1). In 2022, Dallas ranked fifth (20.1). Not to mention that Dallas has led the NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons.

If anything, the team goes as the defense goes. If Google AI thinks the Dallas defense needs to improve, then it must have REALLY high standards.

Factor # 3:

Google Bard writes:

"Another factor is the Cowboys' offensive line. The Cowboys' offensive line was not very good in 2022. They ranked 20th in the NFL in sacks allowed. If the Cowboys want to win a Super Bowl, they will need to improve their offensive line."

Another Bard statement that is way off base. The Dallas offensive line dealt with several injuries last year to future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith and to right guard Terence Steele.

Still, the Dallas offense put up points (ranked fourth in the NFL for points per game at 27.5).

Add to that, the offensive line was one of the better units in the league when it came to sacks given up. Dallas allowed 27 for the season, which ranked as the fourth best in the NFL, not 20th as Bard suggests.

Poll : 0 votes