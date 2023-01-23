Where does Cowboys' loss vs 49ers rank among Dak Prescott's streak of playoff exits?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a frustrating 19-12 loss in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. After a dominant win in the Wild Card round, this playoff run will be chalked up to a missed opportunity - much like the previous ones.

Since Prescott came into the league and took over as the starter, the Cowboys have been a contender. Unfortunately, they come up short all too often now.

The loss puts Prescott's career playoff record at 2-4. His overall stats aren't bad in the postseason, but he's certainly had a few highs and a few lows. Sunday's loss was definitely a low.

Prescott only mustered up 206 yards and two interceptions (to just one touchdown) against a 49ers defense that doesn't boast an elite secondary. He was sacked just once, so much of the problem was self-inflicted.

The Cowboys just couldn't generate much offense and when they could, they often shot themselves in the foot. This very well may be Prescott's worst playoff performance of his entire career.

Bad performances that have become commonplace for Dak Prescott

That's not to say that Dak Prescott hasn't been good in the playoffs before. Just the week before, he threw four touchdowns in a dominant effort over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first playoff game, which ended up being a loss, Prescott threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other hand, last year's playoff exit saw him complete just 54% of his passes and throw one touchdown and one interception.

Out of the four losses he's now suffered in the postseason, this loss to the 49ers stands out. For all the flak Prescott gets from Cowboys fans and the media, he's usually a very strong quarterback.

Dak Prescott couldn't get the offense going

A lot of the turnovers he had this season weren't entirely his fault. Sunday's loss might have been. The two interceptions, one of which came in the red zone late in the first half and led to a field goal for San Francisco, were blatantly poor decisions.

If the Cowboys are to get over the hump, Dak Prescott will need to be a little sharper in games like this.

