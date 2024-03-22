3 teams who could entice Chargers to trade down from #5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the enviable position of having their quarterback figured out but also having a top-five pick. That sets the stage for a massively profitable first round in late April if the team plays its cards right. Just like essentially every year, there are teams with interest in trading up to select their quarterback of the future.

However, which teams could do business with the Los Angeles Chargers? Here's a look at three teams with a real shot.

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings currently hold the 11th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moving back to the 11th spot would likely keep most of the Chargers' options on the board, but they also would get some bonus picks to boot.

On the other hand, if the Chargers elect to stockpile draft picks this offseason, they could move back to 11th and then trade back again. Of course, it all depends on how the board looks as the night continues.

As for the Vikings, the team lost Kirk Cousins this offseason and is in desperate need of a quarterback who may not fall to 11th. That said, getting into the top five would guarantee that the team gets someone of high quality in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in the same conference but in a different division. As such, the odds of handing the Titans the keys to a future problem down the road is less likely.

The Titans have the seventh pick in the NFL Draft. The Chargers wouldn't net as much as moving further back, but getting an extra dart to throw at the dartboard for little consequence might be the perfect middle ground. It all depends on how the team wants to approach the offseason.

If they want to give Jim Harbaugh the year to assess the team and then pull for better fits in 2025, they could start by sliding back to the seventh overall pick and then slide back again. By trading with the Titans, the Chargers would be able to net a little extra something and also open the door to essentially double-dipping on their elite draft stock.

As for the Titans, with DeAndre Hopkins getting on in years and a new head coach in tow, the team may want to ensure they get either a top wide receiver or a top quarterback that they have fallen in love with.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Chargers would be trading outside the conference, all but ensuring that handing the Seahawks the ability to draft a top quarterback doesn't come back to haunt them. Geno Smith's story seemed to ride with Pete Carroll, and with the head coach no longer on the sideline, Smith's status could be in jeopardy.

Adding a rookie quarterback now with a trade up would avoid needing a disastrous year in 2024 to get a top-five pick organically in 2025. The Seahawks currently sit at 16th, so the Chargers could net a massive profit if they wanted to punt on most of the top guys in the 2024 NFL Draft so they could get better foundational fits with Harbaugh in 2025 after seeing how the current roster works with Harbaugh.