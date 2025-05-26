3 weeks after George Pickens trade, analyst predicts Cowboys WR’s impact on Dak Prescott in revamped offense 

In a piece of news that rocked the NFL world, the Pittsburgh Steelers' star wide receiver George Pickens was reported to join the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old is an explosive offensive player and a very welcome addition to Dak Prescott's squad. NFL insider Harry Douglas recently gave his two cents on what Pickens could bring to the table for the Cowboys.

Ad

Pickens spent three years in Pittsburgh. During his time receiving for the Steelers, he scored 12 touchdowns, made 174 receptions, and generated 2,841 receiving yards. The young star is expected to bring the same explosive energy to Dallas under Dak Prescott.

On "NFL on ESPN", Harry Douglas was asked to reflect on Pickens joining Prescott's offense. The insider said that he believes that the WR is going to take a lot of pressure off of the QB and CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This young man is going to be unbelievable for this offense, and also Dak Prescott is going to also take a lot of pressure off of CeeDee Lamb on the opposite side," said Douglas. [From 11:51 to 11:58]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Dak Prescott found out about George Pickens joining the Cowboys via a voicemail he received from Jerry Jones

It seems Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, is pretty excited about the acquisition of George Pickens. After he was able to sign the former Pittsburgh Steelers WR, Jones wanted to deliver the news to his QB himself.

Ad

Last Tuesday, Dak Prescott revealed how he found out about the news.

"I guess I was actually away from my phone for a couple hours and (went) back to like, six missed calls from Jerry's assistant. So had no idea, literally no idea what it could have been about. And actually (received) a voicemail from Jerry, 'Hey, I got some good news I want to show.'"

Ad

He added:

"So I called him back, and he was excited, and he was just telling me that it happened, that it'd be released either later, later that night or in the next morning. Just a lot of excitement from both of us."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see how George Pickens performs under the leadership of Dak Prescott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.