39 days after leaving USA, Antonio Brown enjoys waterslide ride with kids and his babies' mother Chelsie Kyriss in Dubai, UAE

Antonio Brown left the United States for the United Arab Emirates around mid-June 2025 after a June 11 arrest warrant was issued against him for attempted murder following a shooting incident in Miami.Almost a month later, the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is enjoying his life at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. In an Instagram Story, shared by AB's childrens' mother, Chelsie, he is seen sliding down a water slide with his children.Source: (Via Instagram/ @Chelsie)Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss share four children; Autonomy Brown (born in 2014), Ali Brown (born in 2015), Apollo Brown (born in 2017) and Allure Brown (born in 2020). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 11, Brown posted a photo on X showing him, Chelsie Kyriss, and their four children aboard a luxury yacht in Dubai. The image captured the family smiling together, surrounded by ocean views as the former NFL star was celebrating his 37th birthday.On May 17, Brown allegedly got into a brawl at the event, grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots at a man named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.On June 11, Miami-Dade authorities issued a warrant for attempted murder with a firearm, setting bail at $10,000 and ordering house arrest if apprehended.Investigators believe he’s still in the Middle East or Asia, but haven’t disclosed the exact location. Brown hasn’t turned himself in, and without an international warrant, authorities are waiting for him to return voluntarily.Looking back, Antonio and Chelsie met in 2011, just as Brown’s NFL career was taking off. They got engaged in 2020, but never married.Five years ago, police were called to Brown’s Florida home during a dispute where he accused Kyriss of trying to steal his Bentley. He livestreamed the altercation on Instagram. Brown demanded Kyriss' arrest for trespassing, though, she was reportedly there to take their kids to school.Antonio Brown's babies' mother Chelsie Kyriss celebrated their son Allure's birthday in DubaiBefore posting the fun video of AB enjoying on a waterslide at Palm Jumeirah, Chelsie Kyriss shared a picture of their son, Allure Brown with a birthday cake.&quot;Happy 5th Birthday to our Baby,&quot; read the caption.Source: (Via Instagram/ @Chelsie)Antonio Brown shared a birthday tribute for Allure on his Instagram account, which the five-year old reposted.Source: (Via Instagram/ @allureski)In total, Antonio Brown has fathered seven children with four different women.Brown and Shameika Brailsford share a son, Antonio Brown Jr. With Wiltrice Jackson, the former Steelers WR has a daughter, Antanyiah Brown. With Cydney Moreau, AB has a son, Ace Brown, born in July 2024.