Antonio Brown's baby's mother Cydney Moreau shares new glimpse of ex-Steelers star's 1-year old child Ace 

Antonio Brown's former girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, gave a glimpse at her life as a mother to their nearly one-year-old son Ace. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the model shared a video on her Instagram Story of her reading a book to her young son.
In the video, her son Ace can be seen looking at the book as he happily sat in her arms, engaged in what she was reading.
Moreau then shared another photo of her son Ace, wearing a blue sweatshirt and denim shorts. Adding just a blue heart to the Instagram Story for a caption.
Antonio Brown and Cydney Moreau welcomed their only child together, son Ace, on July 23, 2024. They announced their son's arrival in various posts on Instagram. Her social media posts with her son come just days after Brown shared a glimpse of him spending time with another former partner and his other children.
Antonio Brown shared a rare family moment with ex-Chelsie Kyriss
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been vacationing in Dubai this past week. The Super Bowl champion celebrated his 37th birthday this week in Dubai with friends and four of his children.
In a photo he posted on X, Brown shared a photo of himself on a superyacht alongside four of his children and his ex-fiancée Chelsie Kyriss. They all smiled and posed for the photo as they enjoyed their time together.
It was a rare glimpse at the former NFL wide receiver's family life. A few days before the photo with Kyriss and their children, Brown shared a glimpse of a party he had on the yacht, documenting his birthday. His birthday celebration even included a drive through the city in a Ferrari 812 GTS.
Brown's birthday celebration comes just about a month after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The charges are related to an incident after he participated in an amateur boxing event and allegedly shot at his opponent with a security guard's firearm.
