3x Cowboys Super Bowl champ "shocked" at Patrick Mahomes' angry rant against NFL refs

Patrick Mahomes usually keeps his quips and rants on the sideline and the field under control, especially in press conferences. However, the quarterback ended their Week 14 game against the Bills completely unhinged. Cowboys star Michael Irvin was shocked by the QBs's unsportsmanlike rhetoric after the game on Sunday. Here's how he put it on Undisputed:

"Don't fix your mouth to tell the refs that they can't make a call when you're blatantly offside. That's your frustration. That's all it is because guys now are dropping balls dropping passes everywhere."

"Dropping passes, which they lead the league in. It's a lack of focus. I'm shocked at what they're doing right now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Where is Patrick Mahomes' frustration coming from?

Patrick Mahomes at Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

A video has surfaced of the QB shaking hands with Josh Allen after the game. Allen kept his calm and business-like approach to the interaction. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, spoke past Allen while Allen patted him on the chest. During the interaction, he vented that the offside call was terrible.

Expand Tweet

Where is the frustration stemming from? Of course, he's upset because he lost and lost in a new way. The loss also ties him for the most losses of his career. Mahomes lost to the Denver Broncos for the first time this year also. The play isn't up to his standard of winning.

However, this is common for powers that erode after a period of domination. They don't go quietly into the night. Even when looking at the most powerful countries in history, their erosion does not happen without drama.

When the British Empire began eroding in the 1700s and 1800s, it was not done so quietly and peacefully. Revolutions dotted the period in Europe and other places the country's power extended to. A theory in political science claims that transitions of power as one falls and another rises can only be violent.

The Kansas City Chiefs stumbling and vocalizing their anger in unorthodox ways follow the pattern of a long-time empire crumbling. Proportionally, the Chiefs are not happy about the erosion of their power. While countries slipping in power often go to war, sports teams get loud with the media and each other.

For example, when Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls defeated the long-dominant Detroit Pistons in the NBA, they infamously walked off the court without a handshake. This had a similar feel as Mahomes' frustration bubbled over.

Are the Mahomes' Chiefs tumbling, or are these just learning pains that will leave just in time for the playoffs?