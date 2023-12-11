Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Buffalo Bills in gut-wrenching fashion on Sunday. This was the Chiefs' third loss in their last four games and second on the trot. They dropped to 8-5, 1.5 games behind second-placed Miami Dolphins and two games behind AFC leaders, the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens, in the race for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs had seemingly taken the lead late in the game when Travis Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes and threw a lateral to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who walked the ball into the endzone. However, the play was called back as Toney was flagged for an offside penalty.

Mahomes then threw three incomplete passes on the trot as the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs, and the Bills took home the win. The superstar quarterback was visibly upset after his failed fourth down pass attempt and had to be held back by his teammates from confronting the sideline judge.

Fans on social were left unimpressed by Mahomes behavior and trolled the quarterback for his reaction. Here are some of the comments:

AFC Playoff Picture: Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs likely to miss out on first-round bye

The Bills' win over the Chiefs keeps them alive in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs. They improved to 7-6, the same record as five other teams in the AFC vying for a wildcard spot. Josh Allen and the team will hope for some help from results elsewhere, but if they run the table and finish with an 11-6 record, they will make the playoffs.

On the flip side, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will likely have to be content with third place in the AFC standings. However, they could potentially fall further. The Denver Broncos sit only one game behind them in the AFC West standings. Losing the division title would force the Chiefs to go on the road during the playoffs.

Bar their three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes and the Chiefs have never played a playoff game away from Arrowhead Stadium since he took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018. They last played a playoff game on the road in 2016, losing 27-20 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs are in an unprecedented position in the Mahomes era. It remains to be seen if they can weather the storm and defend their AFC crown.