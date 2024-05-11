3x Super Bowl champ gives Rashee Rice some reprieve as controversy engulfs Chiefs WR

Rashee Rice's legal troubles boiled over this week as reports emerged of the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver's alleged involvement in an assault in Dallas.

Dallas Police were called to Lit Kitchen and Lounge on May 7 at 2:30 AM responding to a call about a physical altercation. While Rice's name was redacted from the incident report, Fox News confirmed the alleged suspect to be the Chiefs WR.

The person on the receiving end was a photographer, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rice's alleged involvement in the Dallas assault only compounded what has been a tumultuous couple of months for the Super Bowl winner. Back in April, Rice turned himself in to authorities for his role in a high-speed crash in Dallas.

All things considered, it's very likely that Rice could face an NFL suspension sooner rather than later. However, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth took some time on his 'Stinkin' Truth' podcast to point out that Rice could still mentally recover from the events of the past few months.

The Broncos icon said:

“I don’t know who he’s got in his life but I will say he’s in the right place from an organizational standpoint. I’ve heard a lot of people say they should just cut him, get rid of him. I get that kind of response when it comes to Rashee Rice. But here’s why I say he’s in the best organization for this situation – because of Andy Reid.

"He’s an unbelievable human being who has a ton of compassion because his family has been through it. So Andy, probably more than anybody else, understands some of the problems, some of the issues, and probably has more compassion.”

All you need to know about Andy Reid's son Britt Reid's DWI crash

In 2021, Britt Reid, who was an assistant coach with the Chiefs since 2013, was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash that injured two young children aged four and five. The latter suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was left with severe brain injuries and a skull fracture.

A year later, Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison after he pled guilty to a felony count of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury.

While the victim's family wanted Andy Reid's son to stand trial, the former Chiefs assistant coach struck a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid that altogether.

The former Chiefs assistant linebackers coach ultimately served less than 18 months in prison when his sentence was commuted by Missouri Governor Mike Parson in March 2024. He will, however, be under house arrest until October 31, 2025.

