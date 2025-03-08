3x Super Bowl champ sounds off against Shedeur Sanders' draft stock slide

Mark Schlereth did not hold back on all the criticism Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is receiving before the 2025 NFL Draft. The professional football aspirant has seen his draft stock fall because of reports about his perceived arrogance and brashness.

Ad

The former offensive lineman, who also made his name in the state of Colorado with the Denver Broncos and won two Super Bowls with them, to add to another one that he won in Washington, was dismissive of such concerns. Mark Schlereth analyzed the tape and gave his comments.

The host said that he sees good accuracy and quarterback play in Shedeur Sanders and sees him as a first-round talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also praised the quarterback's timing and footwork. He was also encouraged by what he saw on the tape, including how the Colorado player figured out offenses and defenses.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding that he thought this was a ploy by a clever general manager who values Shedeur Sanders and wants him to fall down the draft so they do not have to trade up to get him, Mark Schlereth said,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Accurate all time. He is a good quarterback. I think he's a first round-talent. He throws with accuracy. His feet are always on time. His ball is on time. This is a guy that understands offense, more importantly, he understands defense and defensive coverage. So you can sit there in the NFL, and this happens all the time. Teams that love you will talk smack about you and hope that you've in hopes that you fall to them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mark Schlereth's comments about Shedeur Sanders echo Mike Florio's analysis

Mark Schlereth is not the only one who thinks that all the negative stories being planted against Shedeur Sanders might be the work of a franchise that wants him to fall down the pecking order and into their laps in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Florio had expressed similar sentiments, noting,

"There will surely be other negatives. In many respects, whispers knocking a prospect come from people with teams who would love to see the player slide down the board, so that they’ll have a chance to draft him."

The young quarterback is collecting support from many league observers who feel that he is being unfairly targeted. That is even without considering his college football coach and his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who has slammed such reports slating his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place