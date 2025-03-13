Aaron Rodgers is the hottest free agent quarterback on the market. He's gained interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.

In recent days, there's been some steam on Rodgers potentially joining the Minnesota Vikings after they lost Sam Darnold in free agency and as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy recovers from his torn meniscus.

People have different opinions on where they think the best fit is for Rodgers. Former three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth thinks if Rodgers joins the Vikings, they instantly become Super Bowl contenders.

Here's what the former offensive lineman said on the "Breakfast Ball" on FS1 on Thursday:

“I think they are a Super Bowl contender with Aaron Rodgers. You look at this offense. One: they address the offensive line in this off season, in free agency, they're better up front. They know how to run the ball. Kevin O'Connell operates the offense that Matt LaFleur operated, when they won 13 games a year with Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers, second half of the season, started moving better."

"He's throwing the ball exceptionally well. I think they're a contender. If they can go to the playoffs with Sam Darnold, why couldn't they be a contender with (Jordan) Addison, with (Justin) Jefferson, with (T.J.) Hockenson. … They could win a championship with those guys. There's no question in my mind.”

Teams have interest in Aaron Rodgers, but they'll have to play the wait game

Russell Wilaon, left, Aaron Rodgers, right, during New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

It's anybody's guess as to when Aaron Rodgers puts ink to paper and signs his next deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly already made an offer to Rodgers and he's mulling it.

If he's mulling it, then he either has other offers from the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, or he's waiting for official offers from those teams to make up his mind. Either way, it's getting in the way of teams' offseason plans.

The Steelers and Giants each reportedly have Russell Wilson as their second option to the 4x MVP. The Vikings have become a darkhorse candidate in recent days to add the veteran QB.

While the Vikings don't need Rodgers necessarily as much as the Steelers or Giants, they could look to have him as their quarterback for a year or two for J.J. McCarthy to learn under.

Either way, there is no sense of when Rodgers will reach a deal and teams interested will have to continue playing the wait game.

