4 days after Micah Parsons hinted at Cowboys exit, brother Terrence drops major update on LB's future over Jerry Jones' comments

Micah Parsons's brother, Terrence, shared a message on X on Monday that reassured fans regarding the All-Pro linebacker’s contract situation.The post came just days after Micah Parsons expressed his frustration about slowed talks with the Cowboys, further fueling speculation about a possible exit.&quot;Jerry know wassup yall gotta relax and let it play out Jerry dead ass loves Micah he not going nowhere,&quot; Terrence Parsons wrote on social media alongside a clip of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praising the young defender.In the clip Terrence reshared, Jones had nothing but high praise for Parsons.&quot;I think Micah is as talented, maybe the most talented player we've had. Deion of course had extraordinary talent. But Micah is very talented and he's very smart,&quot; Jones said in the interview.Stephen Jones’ comment about Micah Parsons sparks backlashNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: ImagnCowboys CEO Stephen Jones stirred backlash over the weekend after stating:“We want to pay Micah, too. He’s gotta want to be paid.”The quote didn’t sit well with fans or with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who criticized the executive live on First Take.&quot;If it wasn't for your daddy, would you be a CEO in the NFL?&quot; Smith asked on the show. &quot;Stephen Jones doesn't have any right to be saying something like that to Micah Parsons.&quot;Meanwhile, Micah Parsons hasn’t hidden his frustration. Speaking to reporters at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, he referenced the long-term deals recently handed out to edge rushers like T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Myles Garrett. These are players whose teams didn’t hesitate to pay top market value.&quot;When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys, I seen T.J. [Watt] gotten taken care of. Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of. Myles [Garrett] got taken care of, [and] he's got two years left on his deal,&quot; Parsons told reporters on July 24 as per ESPN.Parsons and Jerry Jones reportedly met in March and agreed in principle on structure and guarantees. But since then, communication between Cowboys leadership and Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, has reportedly gone silent.