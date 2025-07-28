  • home icon
  • "If it wasn't for your daddy, would you be a CEO?": Stephen A. Smith goes scorched on Stephen Jones after his controversial comment on Micah Parsons

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:59 GMT
Stephen A. Smith x Stephen Jones x Micah Parsons collage
Stephen A. Smith x Stephen Jones x Micah Parsons collage (Credits: IMAGN)

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back Monday morning. He took direct aim at Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones for what he called a tone-deaf and entitled comment about Micah Parsons' contract situation.

What began as an update on the Cowboys’ training camp quickly turned into a critique of front-office privilege and misplaced criticism.

At the heart of the situation: Jones’ weekend remark suggesting that Parsons, who is still waiting on a contract extension, “has to want to be paid.”

During Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith questioned the Cowboys’ top decision-maker.

"By the way, Stephen Jones, respect to you my brother, but if it wasn't for your daddy, would you be a [CEO] in the NFL?" Smith said
"Did you want the job? Did you earn it? Come on now. Hey, I'm back. It's the truth. I ain't knocking it. Every parent is entitled to look out for their child. But it's important that the child recognizes you were born on third base. Don't act like you hit a triple. And that's what needs to be said here. Stephen Jones doesn't have any right to be saying something like that to Micah Parsons."
Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Despite anchoring the Cowboys' defense since his debut, contract negotiations have stalled, creating friction within the organization and among fans.

Micah Parsons can do a walkout to apply pressure

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons has publicly stated he wants to remain in Dallas, but he’s also made it clear that ownership has dragged its feet. With a price tag expected to exceed $40 million per season, in line with the deals secured by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, he believes he’s earned his payday.

But so far, there’s been no offer on the table. According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas hasn't even initiated formal talks with Parsons' camp.

Amid growing tension, some insiders have floated the possibility that Parsons might stage a walkout to apply pressure. While nothing official has surfaced, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated that a temporary exit from camp could force the Cowboys’ hand.w

Under league rules, such a move would give Dallas a five-day window to decide whether to toll his contract for the season or cave to the demands of their defensive anchor.

