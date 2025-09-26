4 days after taking shots at Steve Wilks, Baker Mayfield recalls private exchange before infamous release from Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's NFL story has an unusual arc that resembles that of Seattle Seahawks shot-caller Sam Darnold. Mayfield had a struggling start to his career but finally found a home in Tampa.

The Bucs quarterback joined Mark Sanchez for an interview on FOX NFL's "Rearview" on Thursday. Among the many things they discussed, Mayfield looked back at the dawning years of his career, which started with the Cleveland Browns, from where he saw time with the Carolina Panthers and LA Rams before ending up in Tampa.

His brief stint in Carolina didn't include many highlights. He happened to cross paths with Darnold, as they competed for the starting job, but both ultimately failed under coach Steve Wilks.

Speaking with Sanchez, Mayfield recalled the moment he was released from the Panthers.

"We had a conversation which I did respect," Mayfield said [03:05]. "That's really all you can ask for, is to hear it. No beating around the bush, get to it. It is what it is. That's the nature of the game. Unfortunately, majority of the guys have to deal with it.

"Mine wasn't exactly straight to it, but basically left it up to me whether I was going to get released. So, I was either going to be inactive, getting cut, or I asked for my release."

The flashback was particularly nuanced by the fact that Mayfield and the Buccaneers beat the New York Jets in Week 3, where Wilks is now the defensive coordinator. The Bucs quarterback took shots at Wilks, saying "a lot of stuff was personal."

Baker Mayfield's unremarkable run in Carolina formed part of a five-year stretch where the quarterback floated from one poor offense to the next.

However, the dial of destiny finally booked his flight to Tampa Bay, where he was tasked with filling the shoes of the great Tom Brady.

So far, he's done an admirable job, with the Bucs sitting at 3-0 to start the season.

Baker Mayfield's journey runs in parallel to Sam Darnold's

Sam Darnold, like Baker Mayfield, was also drafted high in 2018 by a bottom-feeding team in the New York Jets. But while Mayfield endured a five-year struggle before landing on a proper team, Darnold spent the first seven years of his career journeying to a better team.

He only saw two years of his rookie Jets contract before getting shipped off to the Panthers, where he crossed paths with Mayfield in 2022. While Mayfield subsequently only saw a brief run in LA before landing in Tampa, Darnold had a longer road ahead of him.

He took a country-wide trip that included San Francisco and Minnesota before heading back west following a stellar 2024 season with the Vikings to take over the starting job of the Seahawks.

