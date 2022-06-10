"40k likes and I'll recreate these" - Tom Brady vows on Twitter that he'll pose in underwear  

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is gearing up to break the internet.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's clothing line, Brady Brand, added underwear to its collection, and the quarterback may have gone a bit too far in trying to promote the brand's latest release.

Brady retweeted a post from the brand's Twitter account and replied:

"40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand"

The quarterback is a big fan of his brand's latest line and was willing to go as far as possible to promote it. However, it seems like Brady doesn't want to pose in his underwear, as he sought advice from Twitter owner Elon Musk on how to reduce the number of likes on a post on the social media platform:

".@elonmusk Hey man how's it going? Just checking back in here, how would one go about removing likes from a tweet."

The post has over 13,000 likes and is slowly creeping its way to the benchmark that Brady set.

Tom Brady and his underwear making headlines

This isn't the first time Tom Brady and his underwear have caused a stir online.

On Monday, a video of the quarterback shot by his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, went viral on social media. In the video, Brady is seen standing near the bathroom sink wearing only his underwear. Bundchen filmed the moment and said:

"Somebody's wearing new underwear."

She then walked up to a visibly embarrassed Brady, who tried to hide the camera with a napkin to no avail as Bundchen continued to rib him:

"Let me see. Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady brand underwear?"

The quarterback was indeed wearing the new Brady Brand underwear. The post went viral and has been viewed by over three million people on social media. The veteran quarterback is ready to break the internet for the second time this week by posing in his underwear. The previous viral image of a topless Brady isn't one that the quarterback is too proud of. Images from the NFL combine have cemented their place in folklore:

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



▻ Poor build/Skinny

▻ Lacks physical stature/strength

▻ Lacks mobility/ability to avoid the rush

▻ Lacks strong arm

▻ Can’t drive the ball downfield

▻ Doesn’t throw tight spiral

▻ System-type player

▻ Easily knocked down



The quarterback even asked Twitter owner Elon Musk if he could delete the photo permanently:

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk"

Brady is seemingly more confident about his physique and ability to pull off a photoshoot in underwear now.

