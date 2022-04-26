Tom Brady once again asks Elon Musk for a favor following Tesla CEO's successful takeover bid for Twitter

For the second time, via Twitter, Tom Brady has asked Elon Musk to do a favor for him. Following Musk’s continued ramp up of acquiring the social media platform, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted a gentle reminder about his original request.

Given the tongue-in-cheek spirit of the request, Brady continues to show fans his humorous side after years of portraying a very serious, all-business tone with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady’s request to Elon Musk is making his old combine photo go viral

Tom Brady’s request to remove his shirtless NFL combine photo from 2000 has only made the picture rocket to trending status. Whether or not Brady intended for this outcome, NFL fans were treated to a reminder of how far the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has come and how different he looked twenty-two years ago.

Whether Brady actually likes this photo or not, it’s clear that the former Michigan quarterback has come a long way from being an unheralded sixth-round pick to becoming the most accomplished NFL player ever. His unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings are the most in NFL history and will prove to be a difficult record to repeat. Given the demands and difficulties of being an NFL quarterback, Brady’s accomplishments and continued success at an elite level are incredible.

At age 44, Brady is gearing up for another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were one game away from a consecutive Super Bowl appearance, only to lose to the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

This season, Brady figures to have most of his offensive weapons back. While tight end Rob Gronkowski is still undecided on another season, wide receiver Chris Godwin is recovering from an ACL injury and will not be back until late in the season. Brady will have the services of wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette. The Buccaneers also signed wide receiver Russell Gage from the Atlanta Falcons to boost the WR corps.

The Buccaneers will look to continue their playoff runs and hope to return to the Super Bowl in Brady’s third year with the team. Ever since the team signed the former New England Patriots quarterback, the team has been perennial Super Bowl contenders, adding Brady to their solid offensive foundation and stout defensive group.

Maybe Elon Musk should have that photo scrubbed from Twitter and the internet.

