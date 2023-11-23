49ers fans fearing for Brock Purdy on Week 12 TNF showdown after unearthing startling QB injury history vs Seahawks

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are back on track after winning their last two games. It’s a welcome change after losing three straight games. After scoring just 17 points in each defeat, they have averaged 30.5 in Weeks 10 and 11.

However, some fans are worried because they will face the Seattle Seahawks. They are concerned not because Purdy couldn’t play well but due to the 49ers quarterbacks’ injury history against their division rivals.

49ers offensive line must protect Brock Purdy

The 49ers and the Seahawks will have the first of their two meetings this season in Week 12. With that matchup fast approaching, a Redditor recalled the Niners quarterbacks’ injury history against the one-time Super Bowl champions.

His enumeration started when Alex Smith suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during San Francisco’s 2007 Week 3 game. A decade later, CJ Beathard’s injury against Seattle led to the franchise’s transition to Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, allowing Nick Mullens to start. Garoppolo missed one game the following year due to an injury acquired during their Week 4 game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Finally, Trey Lance had a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Garoppolo took over as a starter until he had a Lisfranc foot injury in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Both injuries allowed Purdy to become the starting quarterback.

That injury history had one Redditor commenting:

“Oh sh*t, they better protect Purdy and bench him for this game.”

Another football fan reacted:

“Thursday game, plus our house of horrors. I'm willing to take the loss if we can get out of here relatively healthy.”

Here are other reactions to the unfortunate history of 49ers quarterbacks against the Seahawks.

Can Brock Purdy maintain his impressive season?

Defeating the Seahawks won’t be a walk in the park for Brock Purdy because Pete Carroll’s crew has earned their dues. They have won six of their first ten games, putting them one game behind the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Niners fans should feel better knowing that left tackle Trent Williams is healthy. Likewise, Purdy is leading the league in passer rating, completion percentage, touchdowns per attempt, yards per attempt, and yards per completion.

He won his first meeting against the Seahawks, finishing with 17 completions for 217 yards and a touchdown. The former Iowa State standout is also on a roll with six touchdowns and zero picks in his last two games.

The winner of this matchup will gain the lead in the NFC West. Therefore, it’s the best time for Brock Purdy to bring his A-game.

Week 12 Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks injury report

Brock Purdy isn't a part of the San Francisco 49ers' injury report for their Week 12 Thanksgiving game. However, guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford are questionable to play due to toe and knee injuries, respectively.

On defense, the 49ers also tagged Samuel Womack and Robert Beal as questionable. Javon Hargrave, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Ray-Ray McCloud are also on the injury report, but the Niners didn't designate a status for them.

Conversely, the Seahawks have 15 players in their injury report, including quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Safety Jerrick Reed II won't play, while Kenneth Walker III and Dareke Young are doubtful. Tackle Abraham Lucas is also questionable.

How to watch 49ers-Seahawks on Thanksgiving

NBC will broadcast the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Thanksgiving game starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time. It's also accessible through streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Peacock, and Paramount+.

International fans can also watch Brock Purdy and the Niners play against the Seahawks on DAZN. The 49ers-Seahawks game is the last of three Thanksgiving matches for 2023.