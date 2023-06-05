Madden NFL is known for its predictions of the real-life playoffs, and obviously, it has had its fair share of hits and misses. But the latest predictions have 49ers fans salivating.

A Redditor by the username qballLobk recently posted this image of what Madden thinks will be the playoff picture for the upcoming season. And one all-too-familiar matchup appears once more: the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, with the latter winning 31-17 in the Divisional Round.

Madden NFL's prediction of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs (image via r/49ers)

And 49ers fans did not hesitate to begin the trash talk:

What other notable predictions has Madden made regarding the 2023-24 playoffs?

While the 49ers and Cowboys making the playoffs and getting past the first round is a given, Madden had bolder predictions for the NFC bracket: the Bears, Falcons, and Lions returning, Chicago eliminating the defending conference champion Eagles in the Wild Card, and Detroit defeating Atlanta to enter the conference title game.

Here is how Redditors in the same thread reacted:

In the AFC, Madden has the Ravens as the top seed and the Jets and Browns returning to the playoffs, although both of them join the Bengals in losing in the Wild Card. Here is what Redditors said:

Comparing the Cowboys and 49ers ahead of another potential playoff clash

On paper, both the Cowboys and 49ers are evenly matched, with superstars in almost all positions.

In Dallas, Dak Prescott is still enshrined as the top quarterback, and despite the losses of Ezekiel Elliott (released) and Dalton Schultz (joined the Houston Texans), he still has potent weapons in running backs Tony Pollard and Deuce Vaughn; wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks; and tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is in the midst of a rivalry between 2021 3rd overall pick Trey Lance and last year's Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, with the latter appearing to be the favorite. Whoever wins the starting competition will have the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to make plays with.

Defensively, each side also has Pro-Bowl caliber players in each area: DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Nick Bosa on the defensive line, Micah Parsons vs. Fred Taylor in the middle, and Trevon Diggs vs. Talanoa Hufanga in the backfield.

