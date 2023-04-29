Who are Luke Schoonmaker's parents? Everything you need to know about Cowboys TE's family

Following the departure of Dalton Schultz from the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys have found a potential star in their new tight end.

With the 58th overall pick in the second round, they selected Luke Schoonmaker out of Michigan, who recorded 53 catches for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns during his time as a Wolverine.

While Schoonmaker's athletic abilities are undeniable, what led him to a prestigious team like the Dallas Cowboys? Who and what inspired him to take up football? Let's take a look at his background and family.

A look at Luke Schoonmaker's family and background

Schoonmaker comes from a very athletic family. His father, Scott, used to play basketball, even joining the Brazilian professional league, until a serious injury ended his career. He later transitioned to coaching and currently serves as a superintendent overseeing athletics.

Not much is known about his mother Michelle; however, all his siblings either currently are or have been athletes. His younger brother Jack played football at Saint Anselm and also participated in basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school. He now serves in the United States Marine Corps.

Schoonmaker's youngest siblings, Mark and Lily, are twins. Mark also plays football as a TE/DE at Hamden Hall, the same high school as his older brother. Lily, on the other hand, plays lacrosse.

What is expected of Luke Schoonmaker in his debut season?

Luke Schoonmaker is expected to compete with Jake Ferguson for TE1

With Luke Schoonmaker, the Cowboys get a potential starter and major contributor in his position; however, he has downplayed this. Speaking to Sports Illustrated after his signing, he said:

“They're going to be getting someone that really just cares so much about the team. You're going to get somebody that is willing to do whatever it takes - whatever I'm asked, I'm going to do it, as hard as I can.

“I'll be someone that a team can rely on and make great relationships with my teammates and coaches and bring wins to that team."

While Jake Ferguson currently has the TE1 position, Schoonmaker may prove to be a strong contender for the job.

