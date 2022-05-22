×
Create
Notifications

"Boggles my mind" - 49ers' George Kittle up-in-arms over pay disparity between receivers and top tight ends

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
LeRon Haire
LeRon Haire
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 10:49 PM IST
News

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is known for his great play on the field as well as speaking his mind. In an interview Friday on Pro Football Talk P.M., Kittle was more of the latter as he spoke about the disparity in pay between the top receivers and the top tight ends in the league.

Here's some of what the Pro Bowl tight end had to say about the matter:

“Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards. I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards of any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind."

He went on:

"I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed."

Travis Kelce, All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is arguably considered the best tight end in the game today and is trending towards being one of the best tight ends of all-time.

youtube-cover

Kittle continued with his thoughts on some of the best tight ends in the game today:

“When he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a monster. . . . More tight ends are starting to get the ball more and starting to be more part of the offense...be more explosive. I love watching Darren Waller. I love watching Mark Andrews. (Zach) Ertz is really fun now down in Arizona. That’s just fun to see him just kind of dominate, getting a lot of touchdowns. (T.J.) Hockenson, (Robert) Tonyan."

He continued his praise of the Chief's star:

"There’s all these tight ends that are explosive and fun to watch, but Kelce — when you have six 1.000 yards in a row, you’re one hell of a football player.”

George Kittle ended his thoughts by emphasizing the importance of the tight end position to the game of football today:

“Every NFL team . . . that’s won a Super Bowl or been to the Super Bowl for like the last five years has had an All-Pro tight end a part of the team. I feel a tight end’s not just like a cog in the wheel, it’s an important position that can really add to your offense or diminish it.”
youtube-cover

Who will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season?

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a conundrum to solve when determining who will start at quarterback next season. Will incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo start? He led the team to within four points of getting to Super Bowl LVI in a strong showing last season.

Or will it be Trey Lance, who was selected by the team with the 3rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft?

It's unconventional for a team to take a player in such a high draft slot only to stay with the quarterback that was previously on the roster. With that in mind, it baffles many to understand why the 49ers have not come out to definitively state that Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback in 2022. Perhaps that is because they are unsure themselves as there have been rumblings that Lance is not yet ready to take over the reins of the quarterback position.

The 49ers want everyone to think it's all good with Trey Lance, as new stories keep circulating on how he's not ready to be the starting QB.If he was good enough, there wouldn't be these stories, and Jimmy Garoppolo - even with his injury - would be on another team. So...

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hedged his bets on the issue by saying back in March that the team was all-in on Lance being the starter next year and were looking to trade Garoppolo. Garoppolo, however, remains in San Francisco.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan asked if the natural progression is for Trey Lance to start this year: “That’s why we looked into trading Jimmy (Garoppolo).” Shanahan said they haven’t made a call on what it’ll look like if both are on the roster.

The quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March and is not expected to be able to throw until July, so that may be the holdup with the trade of Tom Brady's former understudy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Until then, the rest of the NFL world awaits to see who will call the shots for the 49ers in 2022.

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी